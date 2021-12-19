Jennifer Lopez Revealed Her True Feelings About Ben Affleck’s Controversial Comments on Ex Jennifer Garner

After Ben Affleck’s controversial statements about ex-wife Jennifer Garner , people wanted to know how both Garner felt and how Jennifer Lopez felt about her beau making such comments. While everyone is expecting Lopez to be angry , she’s actually the complete opposite.

Per People , Lopez said the rumors of her being angry are false. “This story is simply not true. It is not how I feel. I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.”

The whirlwind, of course, started after Affleck’s recent interview on The Howard Stern Show , where he talked about many things in his life, but one comment took everyone for a spin. He discussed his past struggles with alcoholism but tied it back to his marriage with Garner. The main phrase people have been dissecting is when he said, “part of why I started drinking… because I was trapped.”

These comments were met with a slew of backlash, which led to Affleck going on Jimmy Kimmel Live . He said he “would never want my kids to think I would ever say a bad word about their mom.” He made a point that they “respect each other and cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first.”

However, Garner reportedly took offense to the comments — and many are waiting to see what happens next.

Garner and Affleck share three children together: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. The couple was together for 14 years before divorcing in 2018. Since then, Affleck rekindled his romance with Lopez earlier this year. Garner also rekindled a relationship with CaliBurger CEO John Miller, per Page Six.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities who have opened up about the struggles of co-parenting.

