Pedigree CHUMP: Police blame 'poor standard of driving' after Audi ploughs through window into Sainsbury's pet food aisle... but luckily hurts no one

By Mark Tovey For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

An Audi driver was left red-faced after their car ploughed into a Sainsbury's store and ended up in the pet food aisle.

Derbyshire Police were called to the Osmaston Park superstore in Allenton, Derby, last night.

The red Audi A3 caused devastation after smashing through a window at the side of the building.

In the process it demolished the window and one of the shelves, causing significant damage.

The force's Roads Policing Unit said it was investigating the incident. No one was hurt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CoUp_0dRCLtS100
A red Audi A3 made an abrupt entry into the pet food aisle of a Sainsbury's superstore in Allenton, Derby, last night (18 December), demolishing a shelf and a window
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZHSdx_0dRCLtS100
No one was hurt as a result of the vehicle's bizarre foray into the store, although Derbyshire Police said 'lots and lots of damage' was done

Derbyshire Police joked: 'Sainsbury's, Osmaston Park Road, Derby. In-store cleaner required in the pet food aisle please.

'Audi drives into shop window. Investigation ongoing but initial CCTV enquiries shows poor standard of driving in car park. No injuries but lots and lots of damage.'

Social media users saw the humorous side of the incident, with one writing: 'Reports say he missed the checkout staff by Whiskers.'

Another social media user commented: 'This is definitely something 3 cats in a trench coat would do!'

