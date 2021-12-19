ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Noah sues New York hospital and doctor for 'negligence' after surgery 'left him with permanent, severe' injury'

By Jacob Bentley-York
 5 days ago
TREVOR Noah is suing a New York hospital for negligence after claiming that surgery had left him "disabled."

The Daily Show Host, 37, says he suffered “serious personal injury” after undergoing an operation at the Hospital for Special Surgery in November last year.

Daily Show Host Trevor Noah says he was left 'disabled' after botched surgery
He accused the hospital and Dr. Riley J. Williams (pictured) of negligence

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Noah claims that both the New York City hospital and orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Riley J. Williams were “careless in failing to treat and care for [him] in a careful and skilful manner.”

His lawsuit adds that the hospital and surgeon failed to prescribe proper medications and conduct proper testing in order to diagnose his condition.

The 37-year-old, who is also the author of the best-selling book titled Born A Crime, lamented that their their negligence had left him “sick, sore, lame, and disabled,” with a “loss of enjoyment for life.”

However, he failed to disclose what surgery he allegedly undertook.

Thus far, the hospital has been strongly denied Noah’s claims, describing them as “meritless” according to People.

The organization added that it was still "committed to excellence in the care we provide to each of the more than 150,000 patients we treat each year."

The lawsuit comes just weeks before the comedian is set to host the 64th Grammy Awards – held on January 31, 2022.

It will be the second time that he has headed the prestigious event after first making his bow in March 2021.

At the time, Noah was praised for his wit, humor, and ability to fluidly make fun of the celebrities who came to perform and heeded similar comments as he was announced as host earlier this year.

The president and CEO of CBS, George Cheeks, said it was an obvious choice to have Noah back as a host.

"Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s Grammys, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year," Cheeks said.

The CEO of the Recording Academy, Harvey Mason Jr. also echoed Cheeks comments when the Noah was announced as the 64th Grammys host.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics.

"We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

