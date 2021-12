LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least 244 full-time city employees are on unpaid leave as Los Angeles’ vaccine mandate went into effect Saturday, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office. Just over 80% of Los Angeles city employees were in compliance with the vaccination mandate by the Saturday deadline, while another 1.33% have attested to partial vaccination. An additional 2,508 part-time employees are either on unpaid leave or not scheduled for work for non-compliance with the vaccine mandate, or because they have submitted a medical or religious exemption request. A total of 2,789 exemption requests have been filed as of Friday, but includes...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO