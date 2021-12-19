A Fond Farewell

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Citing the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced Tuesday he was backing a proposal to strengthen his city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees by now including booster shots as a condition of employment.
The mandate, which would need city council approval, would also cover residents or visitors that enter city-owned facilities.
If the proposal is adopted at the January 5, 2022 council meeting San Jose would become the first city in California with such a mandate.
“To avoid crippling levels of hospitalizations and tragic outcomes, we have the great benefit...
