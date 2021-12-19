A Fond Farewell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams‘ new administration is continuing to take shape. Adams has said he wants diversity on his team. With that in mind, he announced Tuesday that former Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez will be the next Department of Transportation commissioner. “First Latino to become the commissioner of DOT,” Adams said. Watch: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Holds Press Conference To Announce New Administration Positions Fittingly, Rodriguez thanked Adams in Spanish and said he will continue to expand programs that help underserved neighborhoods and communities, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported. “Yes, I have my strong accent. Open your ear to hear my word, but also...

