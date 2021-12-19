ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

A Fond Farewell

countyconnection.com
 2 days ago

GM Blog – Dec 2021. As I announced earlier this year, I am leaving my post as the GM/CEO of County Connection. My last day on the job will be December 31, 2021. At the completion of that day, I will have been in the lead chair here at County Connection...

countyconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpq.com

Wenatchee City Council, Staff Bid Fond Farewell to Bailey, Esparza

It was a bittersweet ending to Thursday night’s Wenatchee City Council meeting as those in attendance said goodbye to former members Jim Bailey and Ruth Esparza. Both Bailey and Esparza decided not to run for re-election earlier this year. Esparza, who represented Wenatchee’s District 3, ends a six year...
WENATCHEE, WA
thehamtramckreview.com

Polish community says farewell to the mayor

Hamtramck’s Polish community gave outgoing Mayor Karen Majewski a tribute party last Friday evening. The setting for the evening was at the Hamtramck Historical Museum, which was a fitting place considering the historical significance of the moment: Majewski is the last Polish-American to serve as mayor in Hamtramck’s almost 100 years being an incorporated city.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
theeastcountygazette.com

Double Payment to Be Made Available in February to Some Americans!

Democratic-run Washington is particularly concerned about how the gridlock is resulting at an end of the monthly child tax credit payments now that the Senate is stuck in its efforts to pass President Biden’s social-spending bill by year’s end. On Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Churchill
Westword

The Grand Cited by City, Must Begin Permanent Repairs Immediately

Life still isn't grand for residents of The Grand apartment complex at 1701 and 1777 Chestnut Place. Despite going public with complaints about their pricey homes, they say that Greystar, the apartment's property manager, which operates hundreds of other places around the country, continues to be unresponsive. Conditions at the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

2,000 Homes & Businesses To Be Built On ‘The Farm’ In Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — In Westminster, one of the last remaining large, undeveloped plots of land in the Denver metro area will soon be home to more than 2,000 houses and businesses. (credit: CBS) Westminster’s city council approved the huge new development known as The Farm, just north of old Westminster Castle. (credit: CBS) There’s 230 acres off 84th and Federal Boulevard. Many neighbors don’t support the development because they want to maintain the open space views. Proponents of it say it will connect neighborhoods and schools through sidewalks which don’t currently exist.  
WESTMINSTER, CO
capecoddaily.com

Boston to Require Vaccination Proof for Restaurants, Others

BOSTON (AP) – Workers and customers at restaurants, gyms and other indoor businesses in Boston will be required to show proof of coronavirus vaccination starting in mid-January in an effort to curb a rise in new cases across the city and state. In addition, Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that city employees will be… .
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transit Systems#Gm#Gm Blog#County Connection#Ccta#Non Covid
CBS Pittsburgh

Churchill Borough Council Approves Amazon Distribution Center Proposal

CHURCHILL BOROUGH (KDKA) — After months of hearings and hours of public comments, the Churchill Borough Council is moving forward with Amazon. Council members voted Tuesday to approve a proposal that allows Amazon to build a distribution center at the former Westinghouse campus in Churchill. The proposal was approved by a 5-2 vote. The project could bring more than 1,000 jobs to the area and $11 million annually in tax money, according to Hillwood Development Company, which represents Amazon. The site will be twice the size of the Monroeville Mall. “The land has been vacant for 20 years, something has to be...
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS New York

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Taps Ydanis Rodriguez As Next Commissioner Of Department Of Transportation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams‘ new administration is continuing to take shape. Adams has said he wants diversity on his team. With that in mind, he announced Tuesday that former Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez will be the next Department of Transportation commissioner. “First Latino to become the commissioner of DOT,” Adams said. Watch: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Holds Press Conference To Announce New Administration Positions Fittingly, Rodriguez thanked Adams in Spanish and said he will continue to expand programs that help underserved neighborhoods and communities, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported. “Yes, I have my strong accent. Open your ear to hear my word, but also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS San Francisco

San Jose Mayor Wants To Mandate COVID Booster Shots For City Employees

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Citing the arrival of the highly contagious omicron variant, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced Tuesday he was backing a proposal to strengthen his city’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees by now including booster shots as a condition of employment. The mandate, which would need city council approval, would also cover residents or visitors that enter city-owned facilities. If the proposal is adopted at the January 5, 2022 council meeting San Jose would become the first city in California with such a mandate. “To avoid crippling levels of hospitalizations and tragic outcomes, we have the great benefit...
SAN JOSE, CA
marketplace.org

Will employers need newly available seasonal visas?

For the first time, the federal government is expanding the cap on H-2B visas available for the winter season — by 60%. For employers looking to hire seasonal workers on or before March 31, some 20,000 extra visas are up for grabs. Is this the quick labor market fix...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

City Council Delays Vote On Banning Traffic Stops For Secondary Offenses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh city council is delaying a vote on whether to ban traffic stops for secondary offenses. If the legislation passes, it would prevent Pittsburgh police officers from stopping people for minor things like driving a car without an official certificate of inspection, a loose license plate or tinted windows. “African Americans are three times more likely to be stopped by police than other brothers and sisters, and that creates a chilling effect in the African American community,” City Councilman Ricky Burgess said when he introduced the legislation in November. Burgess said the only way a driver would...
wypr.org

Mosby pitches dollar house program to council

City Council President Nick Mosby pitched his effort to revive Baltimore’s famous dollar house program to fellow council members at a hearing Monday night, telling them he wanted to “get ahead of misinformation.”. “We're able to take a non-performing asset that's not bringing in any tax revenue and...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy