Blues at Jets GameDay Thread: Welcome to the North Pole

By hildymac
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce one of the favorites for a playoff spot in the Central, the Winnipeg Jets have slipped down the standings. They’re in fifth place in the division and have lost three in a row at home. They’ve won just four...

McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won’t Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league. With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed. You can put McAvoy in that camp,...
NHL postpones return from holiday break until at least Tuesday

The NHL said Friday it would resume play in the wake of its holiday break on Tuesday at the earliest, rather than Monday, to allow the league to analyze Covid-19 test results and assess readiness to play. The NHL and NHLPA agreed to begin their holiday break last Wednesday -- two days earlier than originally planned -- due to the number of players and teams impacted by coronavirus. Now Monday's scheduled 14 matches have been pushed back, although the league said in a written statement that teams would return to practice on Sunday. In a statement posted on Twitter, NHL said the league "had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, December 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of gameplay will be pushed back an additional day."
Zach Senyshyn Requests Trade From Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Another member of the Bruins’ infamous 2015 first-round draft class has requested a trade. Through his agent, winger Zach Senyshyn has asked to be traded to a new team, according to reporter Mark Divver. “I want to play in the NHL,” Senyshyn told Divver. “I feel like I haven’t been given that opportunity in the Bruins organization.” The 24-year-old Senyshyn has played in just 14 NHL games, scoring a goal and tallying two assists. He’s played in eight games this season, recording zero points. Senyshyn was the third consecutive pick made by the Bruins in the middle of the first round...
NHL will not participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 playing havoc on the NHL, the league and its Players’ Association have agreed not to play in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Paul Hamilton has more details:
With the NHL officially cancelling Olympic participation, which Blues miss out?

After days of speculations and leaks about the future of Olympic participation, the NHL has officially announced that players will not be going to Beijing, and that there will be no Olympic Break. Games that have been postponed will be made up during that time. From the league’s press release:...
NHL Confirms Players Will Skip Beijing Olympics Over COVID Concerns

The National Hockey League has confirmed its players will not take part in the Beijing Olympics in February, but the league expects a return to the Games in 2026, Deadline reports. COVID concerns have mounted significantly in recent weeks, and multiple media reports suggested on Tuesday that the NHL would likely pull the plug. The angst level has been heightened by worries about the “COVID zero” strategy employed by Chinese officials in their fight against the virus. That means a player who tests positive during the already two-week-plus trip would have to self-isolate and quarantine for two weeks, potentially turning an...
NHL confirms the Winter Classic is good to go

In case you were worried about the status of the Winter Classic on January 1st, Bill Daly has some reassurance for you:. If you’re not convinced, that’s reasonable. After all, the league has postponed all games that are scheduled through the end of the day on December 26th, canceled participation in the Olympics, and has beefed up Covid-19 protocols. Oh, and some Canadian provinces are teetering on the edge of full lockdown while states are eyeballing more restrictions on crowds.
