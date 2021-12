SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento State basketball game was canceled at the last minute over the weekend after players on the opposing team tested positive for COVID-19. The men’s basketball team was set to take on UC Riverside on Sunday afternoon. It’s unclear how many UC Riverside players tested positive. An update on today's contest.#GoHighlanders pic.twitter.com/wtrm7X4UGo — UCR Men's Basketball (@UCRMBB) December 19, 2021 Both teams are now trying to reschedule. The Hornets, who have a 4-5 record this year so far, do not play again until after Christmas at Oregon State.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO