Thomas Tuchel Delivers Trevoh Chalobah & Hakim Ziyech Injury Updates

Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on the conditions of Chelsea duo Trevoh Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech following their 0-0 draw against Wolves.

Chelsea headed to the west Midlands with problems all over the pitch. Personnel was light with several out injured, while a rise in positive Covid-19 cases saw the total rise to seven.

They asked for the game to be postponed but the Premier League knocked back the request and they were made to play at a foggy Molineux on Sunday afternoon.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Tuchel had to reluctantly rush players back, including putting N'Golo Kante and Chalobah in midfield together, and his risk didn't pay off.

Chalobah was replaced at half-time after he failed to shrug off his first half injury following an aerial collision with Thiago Silva.

That wasn't the only injury concern Chelsea added to their long list when they made the trip back down south. Ziyech also limped off in the second half for Mateo Kovacic.

Tuchel gave an update on the duo - Chalobah is in pain and needs to be examined while Ziyech's condition was more positive.

"Trevoh, hopefully, it is just painful," said the Chelsea boss post-match. "At the moment, it is very painful. We still have hopes that it is not serious, but we need to wait for further examination.

"For Hakim, I don’t think it’s bad. He got hit on his nerve on the calf. It was tight. He was limping and we had to take him off."

