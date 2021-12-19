Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Squad Are Worried About Health Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his squad are worried about their health amid a recent outbreak of positive Covid-19 tests.

The Blues drew 0-0 against Wolves on Sunday afternoon, with the European Champions only being able to name 17 players in their matchday squad for their visit to the Molineux.

Their previous few games have seen Chelsea struggle due to numerous injuries, with the new positive tests adding to their list of absentees.

Speaking to the media after the game, Tuchel revealed the worries his players have about their health considering the recent rise in cases.

"I can't and will not comment on other decisions about postponed games. We never compared ourselves to another situation, we were just worried about the safety of players.

"The players were worried about their health because we had several positive results in several days."

Earlier in the week it was revealed that four Blues players had tested positive ahead of the Everton game, and prior to the fixture against Wolves the German confirmed this number has risen to seven.

Chelsea had submitted a request to the Premier League on Sunday morning to postpone the game due to their recent outbreak but this was rejected, even though over games across the weekend were missed due to similar circumstances.

The game was still played and despite the European Champions lacking numbers and fitness, they battled hard to earn a point on the road.

They remain third in the Premier League table and six points behind leaders Manchester City.

