Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Squad Are Worried About Health Amid Covid-19 Outbreak

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 5 days ago

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his squad are worried about their health amid a recent outbreak of positive Covid-19 tests.

The Blues drew 0-0 against Wolves on Sunday afternoon, with the European Champions only being able to name 17 players in their matchday squad for their visit to the Molineux.

Their previous few games have seen Chelsea struggle due to numerous injuries, with the new positive tests adding to their list of absentees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HmlgP_0dRCEGDZ00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to the media after the game, Tuchel revealed the worries his players have about their health considering the recent rise in cases.

"I can't and will not comment on other decisions about postponed games. We never compared ourselves to another situation, we were just worried about the safety of players.

"The players were worried about their health because we had several positive results in several days."

Earlier in the week it was revealed that four Blues players had tested positive ahead of the Everton game, and prior to the fixture against Wolves the German confirmed this number has risen to seven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T5fOv_0dRCEGDZ00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Chelsea had submitted a request to the Premier League on Sunday morning to postpone the game due to their recent outbreak but this was rejected, even though over games across the weekend were missed due to similar circumstances.

The game was still played and despite the European Champions lacking numbers and fitness, they battled hard to earn a point on the road.

They remain third in the Premier League table and six points behind leaders Manchester City.

The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel impressed by the form of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed the character and professionalism of back-up goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga Spaniard Kepa is currently playing second fiddle to Edouard Mendy at Stamford Bridge, but his form when called upon has not gone unnoticed by Tuchel.The 27-year-old, making only his sixth appearance of the season, produced two stunning saves to keep Brentford at bay as a youthful Chelsea side won 2-0 on Wednesday night to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.Mendy is set to return when the Blues head to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Boxing Day, but Tuchel is delighted with his options in...
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Reveals His Favourite Moment at Chelsea in 2021

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has named his favourite moment of the year, and his answer will surprise nobody. There have been many highlights including lifting the UEFA Champions League & UEFA Super Cup in the year. And speaking to ChelseaFCW, Tuchel has named the Champions League triumph as his...
The Independent

Patrick Vieira reveals ‘a couple’ of Covid cases but hopes Palace will be OK

Patrick Vieira is hopeful Crystal Palace will be able to play Sunday’s fixture at Tottenham, but revealed they have experienced “a couple of cases” of coronavirus at the club.The Eagles have not played for 10 days after last weekend’s match at Watford was postponed due to the opposition dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.Most Premier League clubs have experienced Covid issues in recent weeks but Palace had managed to avoid such a situation up to now although the 45-year-old was non-committal on who at Selhurst Park has contracted the virus.He said: “We hope we are going to be...
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved for.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of...
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Semi-final ties revealed as Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham join Arsenal

Liverpool fought back against Leicester to win 5-4 on penalties and reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in incredible fashion.Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out as Liverpool, joint record winners in the competition with eight, reached their 18th League Cup semi.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick - having come off the bench to score - but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.Tottenham boosted hopes of ending a 14-year trophy drought by edging out West Ham 2-1 to make the last four.Spurs’ last...
