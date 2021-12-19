ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Expedition 66 Thread

NASASpaceFlight.com
 3 days ago

Visiting Trio Says Farewell to Station Crew Before Departing. NASA is providing live coverage on NASA TV, the agency’s website, and the NASA app as Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin along with spaceflight participants and Japanese private citizens Yusaku Maezawa and Yozo Hirano prepare to return to Earth from the International Space...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
Design Taxi

NASA Spacecraft Captures First-Ever Footage Taken From The Sun

Unlike Icarus, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe flew close to the Sun—even “touching” it—and lived. Last week, it was reported that the spacecraft made history’s first trip to the upper solar atmosphere, or corona, in August. It even sent back footage from that zone, and the space agency has since shared what the probe saw while being surrounded by the Sun’s “streamers.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

'Outbursts' from Comet Leonard spotted by NASA satellite (video)

NASA's STEREO-A satellite caught this view of Comet Leonard as it continued to streak into the inner solar system last week. STEREO-A captured the warming comet as it cast off a gassy shroud and spiked in brightness. Named for Gregory Leonard, an astronomer at the University of Arizona's Lunar and...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthias Maurer
Person
Anton Shkaplerov
SlashGear

NASA just approved an historic ISS mission

NASA has approved a fully private mission to the International Space Station, run by the U.S. company Axiom Space. In a statement, NASA said that, “NASA and its international partners have approved the Axiom Mission 1 crew for the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station through the Multilateral Crew Operations Panel,” and confirmed that the crew has cleared medical evaluations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Science News

Spacecraft in 2021 set their sights on Mars, asteroids and beyond

While a flurry of missions crowded around Mars this year, some lesser-explored parts of the solar system are about to get fresh eyes. Three countries visited the Red Planet in 2021, sending orbiters, landers, rovers and even a helicopter. The United Arab Emirates successfully put its first interplanetary spacecraft, called Hope, into orbit in February, to study Mars’ climate. China’s Zhurong rover has been trundling around the planet’s surface since May, studying the local geology and searching for underground water ice (SN Online: 5/19/21). And NASA’s Perseverance rover, which landed in February, has been collaborating with a helicopter called Ingenuity to explore an ancient lake bed and collect rocks for a future delivery mission to Earth (SN Online: 2/17/21; SN Online: 4/30/21).
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Flights#Nasa Tv#Russian#Japanese#Iss
Interesting Engineering

Here's How NASA's Psyche Will Unlock the Secrets of a Tiny Alien World

NASA’s probe knows where it’s going, but it has no idea what it’s going to find. That’s the crux of the challenge for Psyche, a spacecraft slated to blast off in 2022. Its target? An asteroid of the same name. Called "16 Psyche," it's one of the 1.1 million to 1.9 million large asteroids we know are in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. But information about 16 Psyche is scant. Scientists know it’s shaped like a potato, and the light that reflects off its surface suggests the asteroid is “unusually rich in metal,” according to a recent press release from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Fast Company

After 35 years, NASA’s amazing new space telescope is ready to launch

A half century in astronomy has earned Garth Illingworth a front-row seat to several rocket launches bearing his fingerprints. But he’s particularly ardent about the one coming up on December 25. That’s when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) blasts off from Guiana Space Centre in Kourou, French Guiana, to an orbit 1 million miles away, where it will glimpse the infant universe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

How to watch the James Webb telescope launch into space

On Friday (Dec. 24) at 7:20 a.m. EST, a shiny new observatory called the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is scheduled to ride a rocket launching from South America. Once aloft, the space telescope will take its place in orbit as humanity's newest and most powerful eye in the sky, scanning the cosmos for signs of the earliest galaxies, newborn and ancient stars, and even life in distant solar systems.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Webb telescope launch again pushed back

The launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which astronomers hope will herald a new era of discovery, was again pushed back Tuesday until at least Christmas Day due to "adverse weather conditions" at the launch site in French Guiana, NASA said. It was the third time that the Webb telescope launch has been delayed, each time due to minor issues.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Universe Today

Webb Telescope Officially Cleared for Launch on December 25

UPDATE: Shortly after publication of this article, Arianespace announced the launch for JWST has been delayed until December 25:. “Due to adverse weather conditions at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, the flight #VA256 to launch the James Webb Space Telescope –initially scheduled for December 24– is being postponed,” Arianespace said via Twitter. “Tomorrow evening, local time, another weather forecast will be issued in order to confirm the date of December 25. The #Ariane5 launch vehicle and Webb are in stable and safe conditions in the Final Assembly Building.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Giant NASA telescope to open new vistas of space

A giant telescope to be launched into space this week will be the biggest ever and will orbit around the sun about 1 million miles from the Earth. It will be able to capture the farthest depths of the universe ever achieved and could tell us secrets about the origins of the universe from 13.5 billion years ago, said a Texas A&M University physicist.
ASTRONOMY
UPI News

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity notches 18th flight

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Mars helicopter Ingenuity traveled 754 feet at 5.6 mph on its 18th flight on the Red Planet, NASA has confirmed. The helicopter is moving back toward the rover Perseverance's original landing site as the rover and helicopter prepare to move in another direction. "The #MarsHelicopter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy