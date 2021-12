TikTok is making a major change to its algorithm, focused on stopping its users falling into holes of particular content.The company will look to add more variation to the kinds of videos it shows in an attempt to make the experience of using it more diverse.The changes appear to be an attempt to stop users from finding themselves being recommended the same kinds of videos over and over, especially when those videos might be distressing or unhealthy.TikTok’s algorithm is central to the way the app works. Users open up the app to see a “for you page” or FYP, where...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO