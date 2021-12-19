ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. could see 1 million cases per day, warns departing NIH director Francis Collins

kdll.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter spending more than 12 years as director of the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Francis Collins is retiring this weekend. But he's no less worried about the public health agency's latest pandemic curveball. As the omicron variant threatens record-breaking rates of infections in the U.S., Collins departs with...

www.kdll.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Biden's new Omicron plan involves mailing households half a billion at-home COVID tests, White House says

President Biden on Tuesday will lay out his new plan to tackle the dominant new COVID-19 Omicron variant, including deploying military medical personnel and other health resources to strained hospitals, strongly encouraging unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated and vaccinated Americans to get a booster shot, and sending 500 million free at-home rapid COVID-19 tests to U.S. households, White House officials said Monday night, previewing Biden's Tuesday afternoon speech.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Takes Aim At Dr. Fauci In New Book On Pandemic-Era Policies

When the COVID-19 pandemic took root, Dr. Anthony Fauci became the central focus of the federal government’s response to the health crisis. Dr. Fauci was no stranger to being in the limelight – as a physician with the National Institutes of Health (NIH), he has been a fixture in Washington for more than a half-century, including service as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francis Collins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nih#Cdc#Christmas#Omicron#Americans#Npr
CBS News

Retiring NIH director Dr. Francis Collins faced off with Trump over refusing to endorse disproven COVID treatments

Dr. Francis Collins has spent 12 years as director of the National Institutes of Health – one of the longest-serving in its history. He's stepping away from the job at year's end. However, in a new interview with correspondent Rita Braver for "CBS Sunday Morning," Collins said he was willing to step away earlier when he was at odds with former President Donald Trump over the country's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Staten Island Advance

CDC director says masks ‘not forever,’ adding U.S. ‘cavalier’ about 1,1,00 coronavirus deaths per day, report says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is far from over, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says it won’t last forever, according to a recent report. During an ABC News interview from CDC headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, Walensky said one...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

CDC revises COVID-19 vaccination data for those 65+

The CDC revised its COVID-19 vaccination data for Americans 65 and older after state officials discovered the agency over-counted the number of people who received first doses, Bloomberg reported Dec. 18. The CDC reduced the percentage of people 65 and older who received one dose from 99.9 percent to 95...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

A Farewell to Dr. Francis Collins

Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., is stepping down as NIH director on December 19, 2021, after more than 12 years at the helm. A physician-geneticist, Dr. Collins took office as the 16th NIH director on August 17, 2009, after being appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. In 2017, he was asked to continue in his role by President Donald Trump, and in 2021, by President Joe Biden. The longest serving presidentially appointed NIH Director, Dr. Collins' impact on biomedical research and the health of the nation is difficult to overstate. From launching the Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Technologies (BRAIN) Initiative to spearheading NIH’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Collins has steered the country’s largest medical research agency with a calm hand, a scientific mind, and a deep commitment to the well-being of all Americans.
POLITICS
MedPage Today

Tabak Appointed as Acting Director of NIH

WASHINGTON -- Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Thursday named Lawrence Tabak, DDS, PhD, as Acting Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to temporarily replace outgoing director Francis Collins, MD, PhD. "Dr. Tabak's long tenure and broad experience at the NIH will ensure that the agency...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy