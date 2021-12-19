U.S. could see 1 million cases per day, warns departing NIH director Francis Collins

Francis S. Collins, M.D., Ph.D., is stepping down as NIH director on December 19, 2021, after more than 12 years at the helm. A physician-geneticist, Dr. Collins took office as the 16th NIH director on August 17, 2009, after being appointed by President Barack Obama and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. In 2017, he was asked to continue in his role by President Donald Trump, and in 2021, by President Joe Biden. The longest serving presidentially appointed NIH Director, Dr. Collins' impact on biomedical research and the health of the nation is difficult to overstate. From launching the Brain Research Through Advancing Innovative Technologies (BRAIN) Initiative to spearheading NIH’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Collins has steered the country’s largest medical research agency with a calm hand, a scientific mind, and a deep commitment to the well-being of all Americans.

