Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Explains Chelsea Team Selection Ahead of Wolves Clash

By Matt Debono
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Tuchel has delivered his reasoning for his Chelsea team selection to face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. Chelsea XI to face Wolves: Mendy; Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kante,...

The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel's side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday's deadlock at Wolves."The problem is not the points we dropped today," said Tuchel."The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players' health and safety at 'huge risk'

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at "huge risk" by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday's top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend's top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues' game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

"I don't care about the point"- Thomas Tuchel breaks Chelsea's performance down against Wolves in 0-0 finish

It has been a hard few weeks for Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel in the ongoing English Premier League campaign. After leading the league for the first 13 weeks, the Blues from London have lost the way in the English top-flight. Ever since the draw against Manchester United, the team has failed to win the game with the ease they used to. Also, the COVID-19 and injuries have started to haunt the German manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Thiago Silva
James
James
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Trevoh Chalobah
Daily Mail

Thomas Tuchel says he is hopeful injuries to Trevoh Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea's goalless draw with Wolves are not serious... but boss admits his side will 'pay the price' for their long list of absentees

Thomas Tuchel is cautiously optimistic the injuries sustained by Hakim Ziyech and Trevoh Chalobah in Chelsea's trip to Wolverhampton will not rule the duo out for a sustained period. The Blues were held to a stalemate at Molineux and lost Chalobah in the first half after the 22-year-old picked up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel: I don't want be part of a witch-hunt for unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea's squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Wolves#Saul Barkley
FanSided

Thomas Tuchel is the right man for Chelsea but not above criticism

It is a painful reality of football discourse that if you are not with someone, you are against them. If you are not in total support of a player, manager, or club, you are seen as someone that wants that player sold, that manager fired, and that club to fail. And maybe that is a tangent of criticism all too often devolving into biased agendas, but at the end of the day things can only get better if issues are addressed rather than blindly ignored.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Is Thomas Tuchel the man to arrest the Chelsea slump?

Since the 71′ of the 4-0 hammering of Juventus on November 23, Chelsea has been disjointed, lacklustre and stuttering. This raises the question of whether or not Thomas Tuchel has hit the 'Frank Lampard Slump' and whether he can resurrect the Blues' title challenge. Before reliving the toothless games against Wolves and Everton, cast your minds back to the 70′ of Chelsea controlling Juventus with ease. 60 seconds later, Ben Chilwell had gone in for a 50/50 ball and come out far worse than his Juve counterpart. All in the Blues' technical area were instantly fearful that it could be a serious, potentially season-ending ACL injury; little did they know that the season-ending part of that fear was in regards to Chelsea's title challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE

