Riyad Mahrez has warned Manchester City they cannot afford to let standards slip if they are to achieve their dreams despite strengthening their position at the top of the Premier League table.The reigning champions will head into Christmas sitting three points clear of second-placed Liverpool and six better off than Chelsea in third following Sunday’s 4-0 win at lowly Newcastle after both their closest rivals could only manage draws.It was City’s eighth successive league victory and their 34th in 2021 – a new record for a calendar year, beating the Reds’ tally of 33 in 1982 – but Mahrez knows...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO