ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal Player Ratings in 4-1 win at Leeds United – Only one MOTM is possible

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a very facile win for Arsenal up in Yorkshire yesterday, but to give Leeds credit, they did try to fight back in the second half to try and retain a bit of pride. So here are my Player Ratings for the Arsenal players at Leeds…. Ramsdale...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds United#Motm#Arsenal#Madness
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine

Manchester United footballer Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been banned from driving for six months and fined more than £30,000.The 24-year-old admitted earlier this year to driving while disqualified and without insurance after being stopped by police in Manchester on June 23 returning from a break abroad.On Monday, ahead of a scheduled trial he also pleaded guilty to failing to provide driver details for two speeding offences in Bradford, West Yorkshire in September 2020.Lawyers for Wan-Bissaka said the right-back was in a “state of complete ignorance” of the Yorkshire driving matters as notification letters were sent to his former home in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Antonio Conte: We were in trouble – all the clubs now are facing this problem

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte believes all clubs are now experiencing the problems Spurs faced with Covid-19 but respects the Premier League’s decision not to suspend the season.The league announced on Monday its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over the Christmas period, even though there were 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among players and staff recorded last week.A shareholders’ meeting which involved representatives from all 20 clubs came to a collective decision to carry on with the campaign as planned, despite six of the 10 games last weekend being off due to Covid outbreaks.It was confirmed at a #PL club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

One of those matches that was bursting at the seams, but where everyone felt they could have had a bit more.It was also one of the games of the season, that may go some way to deciding the season. There is now the daylight of three points between Liverpool and Manchester City, although there was very little clarity to the decisions that dictated this pulsating 2-2 draw between Jurgen Klopp’s team and Tottenham Hotspur.That will give rise to more rounds of debate over who exactly benefits from what, although that no longer just applies to arguments about circuit-breakers or Covid-enforced...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Welsh spectator shut-out is a major blow, says Cardiff chief Mehmet Dalman

Cardiff City chief executive Mehmet Dalman has described all sports fixtures moving behind closed doors in Wales as a “major blow”.All sporting events in Wales will be held behind closed doors from Boxing Day due to the surge in coronavirus cases, the Welsh government has announced.Cardiff CEO Dalman insisted all new guidelines will be followed, but conceded another shut-out of fans will hit the Bluebirds hard.“It’s a major blow from all aspects, but we have to put the safety of our fans, players and everyone first,” Dalman told Talksport. “So we will follow the guidelines as they are laid out.“These...
HEALTH
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel to ‘start from scratch’ with Chelsea team against Brentford

Thomas Tuchel has revealed Chelsea must “start from scratch” in selecting a squad for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup trip to Brentford after Lewis Baker tested positive for Covid-19.Baker was in line to feature at the Brentford Community Stadium after a clutch of academy stars trained with Chelsea’s first team on Monday and Tuesday.The 26-year-old midfielder’s positive test leaves Chelsea missing as many as eight players due to coronavirus.Manager Tuchel admitted Chelsea’s enforced selection plans will “go against our nature” for the League Cup quarter-final encounter.“We planned now a squad and we had some plans with Lewis Baker, from the academy, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy