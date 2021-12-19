ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: “I’d rather win the game with no clean sheet” – Antonio Rudiger unhappy despite improved performance at the back

Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea have struggled to keep clean sheets in recent games – in fact they’ve conceded more in the last few weeks than at any...

www.yardbarker.com

The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
UEFA
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira reveals ‘a couple’ of Covid cases but hopes Palace will be OK

Patrick Vieira is hopeful Crystal Palace will be able to play Sunday’s fixture at Tottenham, but revealed they have experienced “a couple of cases” of coronavirus at the club.The Eagles have not played for 10 days after last weekend’s match at Watford was postponed due to the opposition dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.Most Premier League clubs have experienced Covid issues in recent weeks but Palace had managed to avoid such a situation up to now although the 45-year-old was non-committal on who at Selhurst Park has contracted the virus.He said: “We hope we are going to be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
The Independent

Steven Gerrard believes young players can cope at the ‘deep end’ against Chelsea

Steven Gerrard insists he has every confidence in any academy players he may have to throw “in at the deep end” against Chelsea on Boxing Day.Villa’s scheduled Premier League game against Burnley last Saturday was called off after a surge in coronavirus cases at the club.Covid-related postponements are only permitted if clubs have less than 14 players, including a goalkeeper, available and Gerrard expects he will have to include youngsters in his squad to ensure Chelsea’s visit goes ahead."My job at the moment is to prepare the team in the best way I can for Boxing Day, and that's what...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Three numbers that explain Ralf Rangnick’s first three games at Manchester United

In a Covid-free world, Ralf Rangnick’s interim spell as Manchester United manager would be five games old by now.The unbeaten start against Crystal Palace, Young Boys and Norwich might have stretched further, beyond meetings with Brentford and Brighton. Even if it hadn’t, there would at least be a much clearer picture of exactly what to expect from his United and his players would be getting more and more familiar with his methods.Instead, a Covid outbreak within the squad has caused back-to-back postponements and United’s new era under one of the most influential figures in European football over the past decade...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Antonio Conte is set for a reunion with Chelsea after Tottenham were paired with his former club in the semi-final of the Carabao CupThe all-London affair was confirmed after Spurs edged out West Ham 2-1 in their quarter-final, while Chelsea won 2-0 away to west London neighbours Brentford.Arsenal will play Liverpool in the other semi-final after Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back from 3-1 down against Leicester at Anfield to draw 3-3 and win 5-4 on penalties.Asked about taking on his former club, Conte – who led Chelsea to Premier League glory in 2017 and FA Cup success the following year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Football rumours: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest attracts interest at Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayChelsea are reportedly interested in signing defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona in January. Metro, which cites Spanish outlet El Nacional and the Express, says the 21-year-old USA international has fallen down the pecking order at Barca and could end up at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford amid strong interest in Europe.Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Tottenham but it is unclear if the Londoners will pay what Juventus want for the Dutchman. The 22-year-old centre-half is “flirting with an exit” from the Italian club, according to the Sun which refers to 4-4-2. But the paper adds Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid-hit Chelsea beat Brentford with two late goals

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Managers and players meeting to discuss Premier League Covid issues

Premier League managers and players will meet on Thursday to thrash out a host of coronavirus issues, the PA news agency understands.Rising Covid-19 cases across the league have seen nine of the last 20 matches in England’s top flight postponed, with other matches only going ahead with depleted squads.Premier League clubs opted on Monday to continue with the hectic Christmas schedule, while the Carabao Cup quarter-finals were completed on Wednesday.Plan B measures mean there are a few more things we all have to do to keep each other safe at #PL matches🧑‍💻 Pre-register your COVID status on your club's website📱...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leicester prediction: How will Carabao Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. Jurgen Klopp was incensed after his side’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, deriding referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty and send off Harry Kane. FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Leicester – latest updatesThe draw saw Liverpool slip back in the title race, with Manchester City now three points clear at the top, and there has been little time for respite ahead of tonight’s tricky last-eight tie. For Leicester, though, there has been a long delay between fixtures, with a Covid outbreak at the club causing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jordan Henderson accuses Premier League of ‘not taking player welfare seriously’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is concerned that player welfare is not being taken seriously enough.The Premier League announced on Monday its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over the Christmas period, even though there were 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among players and staff recorded last week.A shareholders’ meeting which involved representatives from all 20 clubs came to a collective decision to carry on with the campaign as planned, despite six of the 10 games last weekend being off due to Covid outbreaks.“I don’t think people can appreciate how intense it is until you actually see it first hand,” Henderson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Graham Potter admits Brighton’s 11-game winless run is ‘not pleasant’

Graham Potter insisted he is not feeling the pressure of Brighton and Hove Albion’s 11-game winless streak in the Premier League as he prepares to welcome back a raft of players for the Boxing Day visit of Brentford.The Seagulls were in the Champions League spots after winning four of their first five top-flight fixtures but their campaign has been disrupted since then, with several key personnel on the sidelines for varying reasons.Brighton have drawn eight times since last winning on September 19 and sit nine points above the relegation zone at Christmas, so Potter is adamant he is able to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

St Mirren draw shows how footballing fortunes can fluctuate – Callum McGregor

Callum McGregor believes Celtic’s goalless draw at St Mirren just days after their Premier Sports Cup final triumph, demonstrated football’s fluctuations.After beating Hibernian 2-1 at Hampden Park on Sunday to claim the first piece of silverware of Ange Postecoglou’s tenure, the Hoops travelled to Paisley on Wednesday night to take on a Covid-affected Saints side who had gone nine games without a win.Injuries affected the Hoops line-up as boss Postecoglou made six changes but it was still a surprise when the home side held out for a point.Celtic are now six points behind cinch Premiership leaders Rangers and Hoops...
SOCCER

