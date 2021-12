Here at Bless You Boys, we strive to provide you with insightful, well-written, and informative coverage and analysis of the Detroit Tigers baseball team. I can assure you, I put my best effort into my sentences to make sure this is well-written. As for the other stuff, look, we’re going on a month of a league-wide lockout and there’s absolutely nothing going on. There are only so many times you can refresh your news feed, searching for some new scrap of information while sitting on the couch, as your kids play, with the TV on in the background.

BASEBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO