Northbound I-35 entrance ramp at U.S. 380 opening this week

Buy Now Motorists use the Interstate 35 ramp near University Boulevard in September. Jeff Woo/DRC file photo

The new northbound Interstate 35 entrance ramp at U.S. Highway 380 will open Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 6 a.m., the Texas Department of Transportation has announced.

Drivers should expect delays and closures on the main I-35 lanes starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The entrance ramp was originally set for completion in early 2022, but is opening ahead of schedule. TxDOT opened the new exit ramp to U.S. 380 (University Drive) as part of the project, which is reversing the northbound exit and entrance ramps to add lane capacity.

More information on road construction projects can be found at www.DriveTexas.org.

— Justin Grass