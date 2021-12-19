Chelsea verdict: Thomas Tuchel is safe for now but even his Champions League win will not protect him if slump continues

DESPITE being clearly affected by Covid-19 and having to start unfit players, Chelsea are in a dangerous slump right now.

And with a cut-throat owner who wants to see them compete for every single trophy, when Blues bosses hit a run of bad form like this you always fear for them.

Blues star Pulisic went closest to a goal but was denied by Wolves keeper Sa Credit: PA

Mount cut a frustrated figure during the goalless draw Credit: AFP

Kante was one of the few Chelsea stars who played well against Wolves Credit: AP

Wolves boss Lage and Blues counterpart Tuchel bumped fists after the match in the fog at Molineux Credit: Reuters

It's always the managers who take the blame at Stamford Bridge... you can hardly sack all the players.

But I do not think we are in that position yet, as the seven key players missing will be taken in account.

I think the board will be entirely behind Thomas Tuchel right now and will know he is the guy to get them out of this hole.

But in terms of performance, it was once again another terrible display against Wolves from all but a few Blues players.

N'Golo Kante was world class once again, as was Thiago Silva, but the rest looked out of ideas as they only managed to get a couple of attempts on target all game.

Chelsea failed to turn up in the first-half and were lucky to go in level at the break.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

They at least bossed possession and took the game to Wolves in the second half but worryingly they could not create anything.

They have now only won two games in the last seven - and they were lucky to win those.

It is like groundhog day now and questions will definitely be asked.

It was a bad spell of about eight games that saw former Blues boss Frank Lampard sent packing.

I don't feel we will see the same with Tuchel, who won the Champions League last season and has got this team performing very well at times this term.

But make no mistake, he now needs to pull them out of this slump as soon as possible because the board will not stay patient for long.

⚽