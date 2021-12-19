Sunday fire damages Harrisburg row homes

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) — Crews were working to extinguish a large fire at a Houston-area refinery that broke out early Thursday, injuring four people. The fire started at about 1 a.m. at ExxonMobil’s refinery in Baytown, which is about 25 miles east of Houston. Four people were injured but everyone else on site has been accounted for, said Rohan Davis, the refinery’s manager.

BAYTOWN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO