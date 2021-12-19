ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown expected to rejoin Bucs on Monday

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIan Rapoport of NFL Network reports Bucs WR Antonio Brown is expected to rejoin the team following...

ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
NBC Sports

Antonio Brown, Mike Evans not at open portion of Bucs practice

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans didn’t practice on Wednesday and it looks like he’s following the same plan on Thursday. Evans was not on the field with the rest of the team for the open portion of Bucs practice. Evans hurt his hamstring in last Sunday’s loss to the Saints and is viewed as week-to-week, so it seems like he’s on a path to missing this week’s game.
NFL
AllBucs

Don't Be Surprised If Antonio Brown Is a Buccaneer in 2022

We are just days away from receiving the answer of whether or not Antonio Brown would remain with the Buccaneers in 2021, yet don't be surprised if he is back with the team in 2022. It starts with Bruce Arians. Arians' 2020 statement regarding Brown was widely noted and regarded...
NFL
buccaneers.com

Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 22: Lavonte David, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, Antoine Winfield Jr. Sidelined

It's beginning to look a lot like… the end of a long and grueling NFL season. The Buccaneers listed 10 players on their first practice report of Week 16, which includes four players sitting out entirely. Those four are also all starters. After a physical game with the division-rival Saints, inside linebacker Lavonte David, wide receiver Mike Evans, running back Leonard Fournette and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. did not participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice. Winfield Jr. was the only player who also hadn't practiced the week before.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

The Bucs sell their soul to keep receiver Antonio Brown | Letters

Receiver Antonio Brown, safety Mike Edwards will return to Bucs following suspension | Dec. 20. I live and die with the Tampa Bay Bucs. I follow them throughout the week, and on game day I make sure not to miss a single play. I was certain that Antonio Brown’s latest travesty would get him the heave-ho. I’m all about second chances (just the latest of multiple chances in his case) but also was gratified to hear the team and quarterback Tom Brady speak of a no-tolerance policy when Mr. Brown was brought on. That’s how they sold his acquisition to their fans. Now the organization has demonstrated that winning is everything and at all costs. Injuries to receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans disappointingly cemented Mr. Brown’s roster spot. The costs to the Bucs organization is its integrity, decency, trustworthiness, and ethics, among many others. If lying to his employer and allegedly committing a felonious crime are not enough to receive appropriate disciplinary action then what will it take to do the right thing with him next time? And there will be a next time.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
thespun.com

Chiefs Receive Good News Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Kansas City Chiefs already have the best record in the AFC and will be looking to maintain that lead against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. But with positive tests taking some of their top players away, the Chiefs got some good news this morning. According to NFL insider Ian...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Honest Comment About QB Russell Wilson

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t exactly played up to his superstar expectations in 2021. Since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2012, Wilson had not missed a single NFL contest through the first nine years of his career. But during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the 10th-year signal caller suffered severe injuries to the middle finger on his throwing hand.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady explains why he smashed his tablet to the ground

Tom Brady doesn’t like to lose and on the rare times he does, he reacts in a way that blurs the line between “tough competitor” and “sore loser.”. Last Sunday, Brady experienced something he hadn’t experienced in 15 years. He was on the losing end of a shutout. The Saints defeated the Buccaneers 9-0 and after throwing a late interception, Brady took his frustration out on the Microsoft Surface tablet by tossing it to the ground.
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL

