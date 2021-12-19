ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Campaign finance complaint filed against shadowy progressive group; North Fund poured millions into Colorado elections

By Sherrie Peif
completecolorado.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — The former policy director for the Colorado State Senate Republicans, Charles Heatherly, has filed a campaign finance complaint against an out-of-state, progressive, dark-money fund that pumped millions into several of Colorado’s 2020 ballot issues without registering in the state as either an Independent Expenditure Committee (IEC) or an issues...

pagetwo.completecolorado.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Biden to deliver free tests to battle surging Omicron

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday more federal vaccination and testing sites to tackle a surge in COVID-19 driven by the Omicron variant, and said 500 million free at-home rapid tests will be available to Americans starting in January. Biden offered both a warning...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Elections
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jena Griswold
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy