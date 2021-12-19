Campaign finance complaint filed against shadowy progressive group; North Fund poured millions into Colorado elections
DENVER — The former policy director for the Colorado State Senate Republicans, Charles Heatherly, has filed a campaign finance complaint against an out-of-state, progressive, dark-money fund that pumped millions into several of Colorado’s 2020 ballot issues without registering in the state as either an Independent Expenditure Committee (IEC) or an issues...pagetwo.completecolorado.com
Comments / 0