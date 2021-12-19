ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenomenal Jeremy Chinn INT, trickery leads to another Cam Newton TD

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Down 14-0 with just under five minutes to go in the first half, the Carolina Panthers looked as if they were about eat a full-on avalanche from the Buffalo Bills. But a few slick plays gave them a way out.

On a 1st & 10 from the Buffalo 22-yard line, Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn picked off Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Chinn, whose phenomenally athletic play gave him his second career interception, set Carolina up in opposing territory at the 37.

The very next play would then see some trickery from offensive coordinator Jeff Nixon. Nixon dialed up a little end-around action for wideout Robby Anderson. Anderson tied a career-high on a 30-yard rush to get the Panthers down deep into the red zone.

Then, quarterback Cam Newton did the rest. Newton punched in 4-yard rushing score, his fifth of the campaign and 75th of his career, to cut the lead to 14-6 at the 1:48 mark of the second quarter.

He would subsequently find receiver DJ Moore on a beautiful throw and catch for a two-point conversion because—remember—there’s no Zane Gonzalez.

Following a field goal by Buffalo’s Tyler Bass 26-yard to close out the quarter, the Panthers went into the break down 17-8.

