Nok Air signs strategic agreements with Sabre

Popeyes has inked a deal with French restaurant group napaqaro to develop and grow the chicken brand in France and Monaco over the coming years, according to a press release. "We're delighted to announce this landmark agreement for Popeyes and can't wait to introduce our iconic chicken to France, one of the largest QSR markets in the world." David Shear, president RBI International, parent company of Popeyes, said in the release. "This is another significant step in Popeyes' European journey and follows successful entries into Spain and most recently the UK. Today's announcement demonstrates our ability to partner with leading institutional investors who have backed best-in-class local operators."

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO