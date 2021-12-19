ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nok Air signs strategic agreements with Sabre

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThai airline Nok Air today has signed strategic new long-term agreements with both Sabre Corp and Sabre subsidiary Radixx, to support the carrier’s new business strategy. Nok Air has selected an extensive suite of products from Sabre and Radixx...

aithority.com

Air Serbia To Grow Revenue Opportunities With Retailing Solutions From Sabre

Airline successfully implemented Dynamic Availability and is exploring the use of Sabre’s recently launched Air Price IQ. Sabre Corporation announced that Air Serbia successfully implemented Sabre’s Dynamic Availability software, which will help the airline to actively respond to evolving conditions with optimized pricing information. Leveraging shopping data as...
RETAIL
hotelbusiness.com

Wyndham signs multi-hotel agreement with Ceres

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has entered into an agreement with Ceres Development for three new Wyndham hotels—two in Indiana and one in Ohio. These newly rebranded hotels, celebrating their openings, continue the company’s steady conversion growth, where it experienced 100% more domestic conversions in third quarter 2021 compared to third quarter 2019.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Seekingalpha.com

Air Lease inks support agreement with Vietnam Airlines

Air Lease (AL -0.2%) signs comprehensive restructuring agreements with Vietnam Airlines, covering the leasing of 18 aircraft. It includes 12 Airbus A321neo and six Boeing 787-10 aircraft. The company notes "these agreements extend terms and revise lease economics closely tailored to the recovering economies and air travel in Vietnam and...
ECONOMY
power-technology.com

NuScale Power signs merger agreement with Spring Valley

Nuclear energy company NuScale Power has signed a definitive merger agreement with Spring Valley Acquisition to create a new energy company. The combined business entity will be named NuScale Power Corporation and have an enterprise value of almost $1.9bn. It will be listed under the ticker symbol SMR once the...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

EzFill signs new fleet agreement with Alto

EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) signs a new fleet agreement with Alto, a leader in ride-hailing and private transportation. EzFill will supply regularly scheduled fueling to 28 of the Dallas-based rideshare company’s fleet of 5-star SUVs in Miami, with plans to fuel an additional 100 Alto vehicles by the 1Q22. The...
travelmole.com

Travel sector ‘being left to wither and die’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement of an additional £1bn to the hospitality and leisure sectors, has left the travel sector underwhelmed and angry-again. The chancellor acknowledged it is ‘very difficult, especially for those in the hospitality industry’ and could get worse with possible further restrictions in England over the holidays.
naturalgasworld.com

Chevron, PTTEP sign agreements related to Erawan

The US major will hand over the Erawan gas and condensate field offshore Thailand to PTTEP in April next year. US major Chevron and Thai state-owned PTTEP have signed a number of agreements in relation to the transition of Erawan gas and condensate field offshore Thailand, Che...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
travelmole.com

Carnival Corp marks opening of Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal

Carnival Corp celebrated the official opening of Dubai Harbour Cruise Terminal with Shamal Holding following their strategic partnership signed in 2018 to develop the new cruise port. It will serve as the main hub for cruise tourism in Dubai. With the arrivals of Costa Firenze and AIDAbella from the company’s...
businesstraveller.com

Air France-KLM and IndiGo to start codeshare agreement

Air France-KLM and IndiGo, are launching an extensive codeshare agreement. With this new partnership, Air France and KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations. From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM already serve 4 destinations in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
MyChesCo

Arbutus and Qilu Pharmaceutical Enter into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement and Strategic Partnership

WARMINSTER, PA — Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) and Qilu Pharmaceutical, announced that the companies recently entered into an exclusive licensing agreement and strategic partnership for the development and commercialization of AB-729 for the treatment or prevention of hepatitis B in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. AB-729...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
QSR Web

Popeyes signs master franchise agreement for France, Monaco

Popeyes has inked a deal with French restaurant group napaqaro to develop and grow the chicken brand in France and Monaco over the coming years, according to a press release. "We're delighted to announce this landmark agreement for Popeyes and can't wait to introduce our iconic chicken to France, one of the largest QSR markets in the world." David Shear, president RBI International, parent company of Popeyes, said in the release. "This is another significant step in Popeyes' European journey and follows successful entries into Spain and most recently the UK. Today's announcement demonstrates our ability to partner with leading institutional investors who have backed best-in-class local operators."
FOOD & DRINKS
ngtnews.com

REV Group Signs Additional Agreements for Electric Ambulances

REV Group Inc., which includes companies that manufacture Horton, AEV, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach and Leader brand ambulances, has signed several recent agreements that expand the prospects of alternative fuel-powered ambulances in the U.S. and abroad. The agreements include sales to American Medical Response (AMR) and Qatar’s Hamad Medical Corp....
ECONOMY
travelmole.com

Lufthansa cancels thousands of winter flights

German flag carrier Lufthansa will shelve thousands of flights over the winter due to Omicron variant travel uncertainty. Chief executive Carsten Spohr said about.33,000 flights will be cut from the middle of January to February, due to ‘a sharp drop off in bookings.’. It represents about 10% of winter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelmole.com

Riviera Travel announces peaks agent incentive

Agents can now earn a £50 lifestyle voucher for every Riviera Travel river cruise booking made on sailings departing April – June 2022. The offer applies to all bookings made up to February 28, 2022. A total of 14 river cruise itineraries are available for agents to book...
LIFESTYLE

