It’s the most wonderful time of the year: the time when large teams of feral hogs cavort up and down the banks of Texas’s Brazos River, their revelry ultimately spilling out into residential areas nearby. Residents of Fort Bend County may not find this wonderful, given that a band of roving hogs wreaked havoc on their lawns last week, but please keep in mind that feral hogs are coming for us all. And the feral hogs aren’t like the other hogs; they are “seasonal” hogs, per local news outlets. Which is to say: They are festive.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO