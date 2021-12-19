ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Banks slowly reconsider overdraft fees, amid public pressure

Salina Post
Salina Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (AP) — The banking industry appears to have overdone it on overdraft fees. After decades of raking in billions of dollars from mostly poor Americans short of cash in their accounts, the biggest banks — under pressure from lawmakers and regulators — are slowly decreasing their reliance on the...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Business Insider

How to get overdraft fees refunded at different banks

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
CREDITS & LOANS
American Banker

Banks, credit unions urged to waive fees for Holocaust compensation

The New York State Department of Financial Services is calling on state-chartered financial institutions to voluntarily waive wire transfer and processing fees for Holocaust reparations recipients if they don’t already do so. The agency estimated that over 20,000 Holocaust survivors currently live in just the New York metro area...
PERSONAL FINANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
Washington State
OilPrice.com

Banks Put Pressure On Oil Companies To Go Green

In an attempt to protect themselves against ‘worst case’ climate change scenarios, banks are pushing oil and gas companies to go green. Some banks in Europe are already dropping clients with high emissions, and banks in the U.S. are now threatening to do the same. The reality, however,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
michiganchronicle.com

Chase Helps More Than 2 Million Customers Avoid Overdraft Service Fees

Chase has helped more than two million customers save on overdraft service fees through new enhancements to checking accounts that give them more flexibility when they are just a little short on any given day, the bank announced today. Earlier this year, Chase made several new enhancements to checking accounts:
CHASE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdraft#Debit Card#Commercial Banking#Ap#Americans#Congress#Democrats#Cfpb
The Week

Are overdraft fees going to be a thing of the past?

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. Capital One is the biggest bank yet to eliminate overdraft fees, said Aaron Gregg in The Washington Post. The nation's sixth-largest retail bank announced last week it would stop penalizing customers "when their account balances dip below zero." The practice has come under scrutiny from regulators and advocates who have called it unnecessary and "exploitative." The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said last week it was considering "a range of regulatory interventions" to get big banks to stop "relying on junk fees" for revenue, citing research that said overdraft fees cost customers $15.4 billion in 2019. Some smaller banks, such as Ally, already use their lack of overdraft fees to attract customers.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Overdraft Fees Enrich Banks, and the Biden Administration Wants Less of That

WASHINGTON—Banks are under renewed regulatory pressure to overhaul their overdraft-fee practices, which generate billions of dollars of revenue from consumers who are often cash-strapped. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which oversees national banks, are pressing financial institutions to scale back...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

Predatory banks rake in billions of dollars in overdraft fees from their poorest customers every year. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is trying to put a stop to it.

Paul Constant is a writer at Civic Ventures and cohost of the "Pitchfork Economics" podcast. Mainstream banks have created a host of fees and penalties designed to target their poorest customers. The truth is that banking in America needs a top-down reform, he writes. In February of 2020, I wrote...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Antelope Valley Press

Shell walks ‘tightrope’ of demands amid pressures

LONDON — From now on, just call it Shell. Royal Dutch Shell on Friday, received approval from shareholders to simplify its archaic corporate structure, which grew out of the merger more than a century ago of a British firm that once traded in exotic seashells and an oil company in the Netherlands.
BUSINESS
Metro International

Bank of England raises rates as inflation pressures mount

LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England on Thursday became the world’s first major central bank to raise borrowing costs since the coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy last year, as it said inflation was set to hit 6% in April, three times its target level. Most economists polled by...
BUSINESS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy