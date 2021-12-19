ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texans vs. Jaguars second quarter recap: Houston puts pedal down, 20-10

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Jaguars 2nd drive (10 plays, 75 yards, 4:17) — [continued] Jacksonville is not shaken up by the success Houston had on its first two touches of the ball. The Jaguars cap off a 10-play, 75-yard drive with RB James Robinson rushing for a 1-yard touchdown. Texans, 14-10

Texans 2nd drive (3 plays, 11 yards, 2:44) — Nothing like starting off the first play of the drive with an illegal formation. DT Malcolm Brown sacks QB Davis Mills on the first-and-15, and it essentially dooms the drives to a three-and-out.

Jaguars 3rd drive (3 plays, -7 yards, 1:36) — The rain starts to fall with 8:48 to go until halftime, and it leads to a Jaguars three-and-out. DL Chris Smith was a key part of the three-and-out series.

Texans 3rd drive (7 plays, 15 yards, 4:43) — Mills actually shows composure of making good decisions despite the downpour. The Texans get into field goal range as K Ka’imi Fairbairn connects on a 52-yard field goal. Texans, 17-10

Jaguars 4th drive (8 plays, 32 yards, 2:45) — The Texans stop the Jaguars on a fourth-and-1 with QB Trevor Lawrence getting stuffed on a sneak. The Texans take over at their own 38-yard line.

Texans 4th drive (5 plays, 29 yards, 0:21) — Houston does have all three of its timeout, which makes a drive doable with 21 seconds to go and taking the ball at their own 38-yard line. Mills does allow Fairbairn to get in range for a 52-yard field goal, which he nails right down Broadway. Texans, 20-10

Stats

Texans

Mills: 13/15, 104 yards, TD; 1 carry, 2 yards

David Johnson: 6 carries, 24 yards; 1 catch, 3 yards

Brandin Cooks: 6 catches, 59 yards, TD

Jaguars

Lawrence: 7/11, 94 yards; 3 carries, 12 yards

Robinson: 12 carries, 56 yards, TD; 1 catch, 3 yards

James O’Shaughnessy: 2 catches, 42 yards

