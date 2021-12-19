ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Texans DL Chris Smith sacks Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dW1h3_0dRBvtfO00

The Houston Texans got a key sack against Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence with 8:48 to go in the second quarter of Week 15 at TIAA Bank Field.

The sack against the Jaguars’ rookie signal caller came after rain started to soak the field. Defensive lineman Chris Smith, who the Texans activated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement, got the sack.

Smith was originally drafted by the Jaguars in 2014 in the fifth-round from Arkansas.

The sack capped off a three-and-out for the Jacksonville offense, that generating minus-7 yards.

The Texans led Jacksonville 14-10 when they got the ball back.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa mark relationship milestone on Thanksgiving

Trevor Lawrence and wife Marissa have been together for years, but this Thanksgiving marked a special one for the couple, who celebrated their first as husband and wife. On Saturday, Marissa shared a series of snapshots from Thursday, which featured the newlyweds enjoying Thanksgiving with their loved ones at home.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
newyorkjets.com

Zach Wilson: Jets vs. Jaguars More Important Than Him vs. Trevor Lawrence

It's been Zach Wilson vs. the NFL for a while now. It was Zach vs. Sam Darnold on opening day. And the Zach and Mac Show, Wilson vs. fellow first-rounder Mac Jones and the Patriots — twice. And Zach vs. the injury bug, with Wilson finally getting the upper hand on his knee issue and returning to action after four weeks.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Texans Promoting DL Chris Smith To Active Roster

According to Adam Schefter, the Texans are promoting DL Chris Smith to the active roster from the practice squad. Smith, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2014. He lasted just a few months before he was waived a few weeks into the regular season. Jacksonville later added him to their practice squad before eventually calling him up later on in the year.
NFL
JaguarReport

How the Jaguars Can Use the 2022 Offseason to Help Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to help their quarterback. There is maybe no other quarterback in the NFL who has had to deal with what 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has dealt with this year. From the off-field Urban Meyer drama to injuries across the board on an already struggling offense, Lawrence has been put in the worst situation possible as a rookie quarterback.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jaguars#American Football#Riversmccown#Tiaa Bank Field
NJ.com

NFL Week 16 picks: Predictions for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets | No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence vs. No. 2 pick Zach Wilson

For only the fourth time in NFL history, starting rookie quarterbacks who were the top two selections in the same draft class will meet when the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12) travel to the New York Jets (3-11) on Sunday. No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and No. 1 Trevor Lawrence become the first to square off since Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota in 2015.
NFL
Jets X-Factor

Is Zach Wilson or Trevor Lawrence the better rookie QB?

Comparing Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence’s early NFL careers. Just over one year after the New York Jets defeated the Los Angeles Rams to cede control of Trevor Lawrence to the Jacksonville Jaguars, they will face Lawrence for the first time, led by their consolation prize, second overall pick Zach Wilson.
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy