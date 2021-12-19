ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Run the remove_log4j_class.py script

By rick2
vmware.com
 2 days ago

A moderator should be along to...

communities.vmware.com

vmware.com

Unable th run vcenter backup script.

HI, we have and old vcenter 6.5 that was backed up by a powershell script. Now the script failed with an unauthorized error. We are trying to run the script on a psc and keeps failing. Pretty simple script you can find on ther web... $BackupAPI = Get-CisService 'com.vmware.appliance.recovery.backup.job'. $CreateSpec...
PC Magazine

Become a Windows Power User With This $20 PowerShell Training

Windows PowerShell can be used to save tons of time, automating tedious daily tasks and helping troubleshoot many issues that would otherwise scrambling for help via Google. Even if you're not working in IT, PowerShell can be a lifesaver. And if you are? You'll need to get familiar with it before you even fill out an application.
High Point Enterprise

Efficient, flexible networking for edge to the cloud offered as a service

Learn more about the HPE M-series Ethernet switch portfolio for efficient networking from edge to cloud, offered in a flexible, consumption-based as-a-service model. Network-as-a-service is a cloud-like consumption model offering you the ability to deploy infrastructure with flexible charge options verses traditional fixed pricing. This model is ideal for edge computing. Much like the cloud, the edge is bursting with useful data and offers limitless transformational opportunities.
channele2e.com

Six PowerShell Scripting Tips for MSP Automation

SuperOps.ai's Nithish Kumar shares PowerShell scripting best practices to help MSPs write better automation code. If you’re an MSP, chances are you use PowerShell (or any scripting tool) to automate a whole lot of tedious business tasks. While PowerShell is sufficiently versatile to solve a multitude of your MSPs problems, it’s still a scripting platform that needs to be programmed at the end of the day. Now, the problem with writing long scripts is that it becomes less readable. This means when you have to replace a line of code (cmdlets) or debug an error, you have no choice but to break your head. Oh, also imagine what would happen if you have to re-visit the code a year later or if there’s a new technician in town at your MSP!
#Log4j#Rcb#Sdk#Vsphere
toolfarm.com

Blue Cat Plug’n Script

Blue Cat’s Plug’n Script is an audio and MIDI scripting plug-in and application that can be programmed to build custom effects or virtual instruments, without quitting your favorite DAW software. With this plug-in, you can write your own plug-in with very little knowledge about programming. If you do...
towardsdatascience.com

Debug Python Scripts Like a Pro

The bad, the lovely, and the smart ways of debugging your Python code. It took me some time to grasp the idea of debugging. I’m sure that’s common with most code newbies. To me, as a self-taught Python programmer, locating issues and fixing them in the quickest possible way was challenging.
vmware.com

vSphere not working after Log4j script

Installed the Log4j mitigation workaround KB87088 but some services failed to restart and vSphere web client will not load. The script reports vMon Services failed. When I check KB87081, java-wrapper-vmon with vi, I see the updated changes. When I try to go to vSphere web, I get the below error.
PremiumBeat.com

10 Underrated After Effects Plugins, Scripts, and Presets

In this video, we’ll look at ten underrated After Effects plugins, scripts, and presets. Includes FREE After Effects presets!. In After Effects, sometimes the most popular effects aren’t always the most used. At least, on a day-to-day basis. Because of this, I wanted to highlight ten underrated plugins, scripts, and presets that I find to be quite useful.
vmware.com

horizon 7.9.0 log4j

Horizon 7.9.0 is no longer supported. I know it is vulnerable to the log4j vulnerabilities, but can someone from VMware confirm? Tried calling support and opening a support ticket through my online dashboard but it is impossible to get through. Thank you. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. I’ve reported your thread...
mathworks.com

Publishing tool for MATLAB® live script to WordPress

This MATLAB® App provides a fast and easy way for users to publish their MATLAB® live scripts as blog posts to their WordPress sites. What the users type in live script is what the users will see in WordPress. The App will:. Keeps all the styles in the...
vmware.com

NSX-T Edge Node 3.1.3.0 upgrade to 3.2.0 Error message

Already have a crazy error message right from the very start when upgrading the first Edge node to 3.2.0. This is happening with my Lab NSX-T environment and on the very first Edge Node. Upgrade gets to about 35% and then fails with this crazy error message below. I deleted...
vmware.com

Capacity reservation in vSAN

As I know new capacity feature has been added to vSAN : operation reserve and host rebuild reserve also in vmware vsan design guide mentioned :. is an example of hosts with 2 disk groups per host, consisting of 10, 1.92 TB capacity devices, DD&C activates, where both. Operations Reserve...
vmware.com

VM Deployment with Jenkins and Powercli (Part 2!)

SO back in April I was having issue switch Jenkins running powercli... its been an age since I looked at this so I decided to start form a clean slate. with a new VM (2016) and Jenkins install. I'm also retrieving by powershell form GitHub. All seems well but when...
vmware.com

log4j, after running the remove script from KB 87081, there is still a vulnerable jar file found

After running the remove script from KB 87081, there is still a vulnerable jar file found,. It's a vcenter server aplliance: VMware VirtualCenter 6.7.0 build-18831049. python remove_log4j_class.py -r 2021-12-20T16:48:42 INFO main: Running in dryrun mode. 2021-12-20T16:48:49 INFO process_archive: Found a VULNERABLE FILE: /usr/lib/vmware-vsphere-ui/server/work/Catalina/localhost/ROOT/eclipse/configuration/org.eclipse.osgi/316/0/.cp/log4j-core-2.11.2.jar. 2021-12-20T16:49:05 INFO main:. ===== Summary =====. List...
vmware.com

Cannot run an imported VM

After implementing the workarounds recommend in this thread, I have attempted to start and utilize the Windows 7 VMs. Using the imported settings, the VM fails to boot at all. Pretty shoddy start from a paid product when VirtualBox can use/import VMs successfully from other hypervisors without issue!. To try...
vmware.com

Update win 10 to 11 in VMware Workstation Player 16.2

I have Win 10 Home installed on a VMware Workstation Player 16.2 virtual machine and it works correctly. I would like to know if there is any way to update it to Win 11 or do I have to do a clean install. 0 Kudos. 7 Replies. Leadership. Well, the...
vmware.com

Fusion issue

I have a new Macbook Air that I migrated all data from old Air. VM wouldn't work so I upgraded. Still won't work. Has error message of. This version of VMware Fusion is for Intel-based Macs, but is being run on an Apple silicon based Mac via Rosetta-2. I’ve reported...
vmware.com

VCSA 7.0.3.00100 LOG4J Script

Running the remove_log4j_class.py script is successfull but checking the results with "python remove_log4j_class.py -r" always indicates that there is 1 vulnerable file remaining. We have run the script several times with the same result. See below. Output of script:. 2021-12-20T19:46:46 INFO stop: stopping services. 2021-12-20T19:47:56 INFO process_archive: Found a VULNERABLE...
