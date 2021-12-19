Run the remove_log4j_class.py script

SuperOps.ai's Nithish Kumar shares PowerShell scripting best practices to help MSPs write better automation code. If you’re an MSP, chances are you use PowerShell (or any scripting tool) to automate a whole lot of tedious business tasks. While PowerShell is sufficiently versatile to solve a multitude of your MSPs problems, it’s still a scripting platform that needs to be programmed at the end of the day. Now, the problem with writing long scripts is that it becomes less readable. This means when you have to replace a line of code (cmdlets) or debug an error, you have no choice but to break your head. Oh, also imagine what would happen if you have to re-visit the code a year later or if there’s a new technician in town at your MSP!

SOFTWARE ・ 11 DAYS AGO