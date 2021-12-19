ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Woman’s Body Pulled From Car In Lake In Northwest Indiana

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qCHj_0dRBqjBz00

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) — Indiana Conservation Officers and local police were investigating Sunday afternoon after a woman’s body was pulled from a car in a lake in Hobart.

At 7:45 a.m., emergency personnel were called to Big Maple Lake near Randolph Street and Ainsworth Road after a car was found partially submerged.

Officers checked the car and found the woman’s body. Her identity was being withheld late Sunday pending family notification.

Further information was not immediately available.

Comments / 9

Jennifer Durr
5d ago

my God ,people die in such horrific ways, May her soul rest in peace!!

Reply
8
kate
4d ago

They just keep dumping those bodies over the Indiana state line to make it our problem, it’s been going on for decades - so very sad

Reply(1)
2
?F J B?
4d ago

my god help me/us! the world has become so unrecognizable to what I thought it was or used to be. SAVAGE!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

1 Person Injured In Shooting On I-94 Near 115th Street

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person was hospitalized after a shooting on I-94 near 115th Street Friday morning. The shooting took place just after 11 a.m. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. All lanes were shut down as police investigated. As of 11:08 a.m. on Friday, Illinois State Police have responded to investigate 255 reported expressway shootings on the Chicagoland area Cook County expressways.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

14-Year-Old, Two 16-Year-Olds Shot In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot in Chicago’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Thursday night. According to police, three people were near a sidewalk in the 5000 block of South May Street around 6:45 p.m. when someone in a vehicle starting firing shots at them. A 14-year-old boy was struck in the leg. A 16-year-old boy was also struck in the leg. Both were takn to the University of Chicago Medical Center. One was reportedly in serious condition, and the other was in good condition. Another 16-year-old boy was struck in the foot and taken to St. Bernard Hospital and initially reported in good condition. No one is in custody as Area One detecitves investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stores Reopen As Oak Brook Police Search For Suspect Involved In Shooting At Oak Brook Mall

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Oak Brook Mall reopens as the manhunt continues for a man suspected of being one of two shooters who opened fire outside of the mall Thursday evening. Three women were also shot when they were caught in the crossfire. The mall reopened for last-minute holiday shopping this morning but with a much larger police presence. CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra has the latest developments on the victims and the search for the suspect. It looks like Christmas Eve business as usual with the parking lots packed with shoppers. But there is a major visual clue as to what happened at...
OAK BROOK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hobart, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Merrillville, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Hobart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

7 Families Displaced, 2 People Injured After Crashing Into Multi-Unit Building In Berwyn

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two people suffered minor injures after crashing into a multi-unit building in Berwyn Thursday morning. Seven families were also displaced due to the crash. The two people, driving in separate vehicles, were driving on 16th and Harlem at high speeds before one of the vehicles lost control causing both to crash into a building, according to the Chicago Fire Department. One of the drivers suffered minor injuries and was transported to Loyola Hospital. The other drive also suffered minor injuries but was not transported. A person who was sleeping inside the building at the time was not injured. All units were evacuated — four of those units were damaged beyond repair. Berwyn Police said the crash may have started as a road rage incident between the two drivers.
BERWYN, IL
CBS Chicago

4 Shot At Oakbrook Center; 2 Suspects In Custody, 1 Still At Large

OAK BROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Four people, including one suspect, were shot Thursday night at Oakbrook Center, police confirm. One shooter is still at large Friday. An officer at Nordstrom heard shots around 5:45 p.m. and went outside the store to find two people shooting at each other, who then ran into the store, police said. Oakbrook police: two people were in a shootout near the Ann Taylor store, then they ran into the Nordstrom. 3 people hit by “ricochet” gunfire. 1 suspect is also believed to be injured. All injuries non-life threatening. https://t.co/YBiP7NFiw4 — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) December 24, 2021 One person is...
OAK BROOK, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shoots At Police Responding To South Shore Domestic Incident, No Injuries Reported

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) –  Police officers responding to a domestic incident in South Shore were shot at Wednesday night, authorities said. Officers responded to the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard at about 7:28 p.m. They were gathering information from the victim, a woman, in a walkway between two buildings when the man involved in the domestic incident opened a window and fired a gun at the officers before fleeing the scene, police said. The officers requested more units and called SWAT to the scene, police said. The man came out of the building’s rear and was quickly found and taken into custody. Nobody was injured and officers didn’t fire any shots in the incident, according to Chicago Police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Officer Adrian McCoy Reunites With Man He Saved From Burning House In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – True heroism is how Officer Adrian McCoy’s boss describes what he did Wednesday after saving four people from a burning house in Englewood — including Joseph Ortiz. Around 9:30 a.m., the fire occurred in the 6700 block of South Normal Avenue. Police ran to the house and started knocking on doors to get inside and tell everyone to get out. Officer McCoy carried Ortiz down a flight of stairs in a wheelchair, then ran back to save more people. “I just committed to it and said let’s go. And my whole thought was to get him out,” said McCoy. “I called Mr. Ortiz and his family last night as well, and it was very sentimental and very heartfelt to know, umm how grateful they are of what I did and how grateful to God I am to have, you know, be at that right moment at that time to get Mr. Ortiz and his family out. The two men were reunited at police headquarters Thursday. Officer McCoy saw the burning house from the Englewood Stem High School, where he’s a school resource officer.  
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maple Lake
CBS Chicago

CPD Officer Rescues Man In Wheelchair From House Fire In Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Flames filled an Englewood home Wednesday morning, and if not for quick action from a Chicago Police officer driving by, one man in a wheelchair said he would not be alive. As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported, the officer was being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center for minor smoke inhalation Wednesday afternoon. To say the man he rescued is grateful would be an understatement. “I just thank Chicago PD and the Fire Department for coming as quick as they did because sometimes, everyone is not so lucky – and I just appreciate everybody that did...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woodlawn Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Firing Gun At Officers Responding To Domestic Incident

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A Woodlawn man was charged with attempted murder after shooting at police officers responding to a domestic incident he was involved in Wednesday night, police said. Robert Catlett, 38, fired a gun from a window at responding officers who were speaking to a female domestic victim between two buildings in the 7100 block of South Yates Boulevard in South Shore, police said. Nobody was injured by the gunfire. SWAT was called to the scene and Catlett was arrested two hours later in the 6000 block of South Stony Island Avenue. Catlett was also charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and is set to appear in bond court Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bedford Park Blaze Is Put Out After It Engulfed Building Near Midway Airport

CHICAGO (CBS) — Investigators in the southwest suburbs are trying to figure out what caused a major fire at a warehouse in Bedford Park. Luckily, no one was hurt. Firefighters battle flames and smoke when daylight hit just before 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. The fire began just after midnight near 66th and Lavergne. The location is a couple of blocks south of Midway Airport and across the street from a hotel. Bedford Park’s fire chief said the frigid temperatures and all that snow and ice on the ground made fighting the fire even more challenging. The chief said the blaze is out but work is continuing as crews check for hot spots. The building will have to be demolished. There are fears portions could fall down on the street below. It’s advised people stay away from the area until late Wednesday afternoon while clean-up is underway.  
BEDFORD PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

‘This Is Going To Be Tough On Us’: 2-Year-Old Boy Dies In Fire On Far South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A two-year-old boy died in a house fire on Tuesday morning on the Far South Side. The fire broke out in a home near 122nd and Lafayette around 11:30 a.m.. While some people escaped a child was trapped on the second floor and died. A two-year-old boy was taken to Roseland Hospital and was pronounced dead, according to Chicago Fire Department District Chief Michael Spencer. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports the child’s mother just bought this house and they recently moved in. The second floor window of the home is boarded up now. We’re told this is where the...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Cattle Hauler Full Of Cows Flips Over On I-80/94 In Northwest Indiana; 16 Cows Dead

LAKE STATION, Ind. (CBS) — A cattle hauler overturned late Monday on Interstate 80/94 near Ripley Street in Northwest Indiana, and 16 cows died. At 4:30 p.m., the driver of the truck was trying to enter the westbound lanes of the Borman Expressway from the Indiana Toll Road. The driver entered the curve too fast and lost control, according to Indiana State Police. The 2013 Peterbilt operated by Kash Livestock Express rolled over when it entered the westbound lanes of I-80/94. It rolled into the path of a van, and the van hit the overturned truck. As a result of the crash, about 18 cows were released from the trailer, while 72 remained trapped inside >A total of 16 cows died at the scene – some from the crash, and some which had to be euthanized by responding veterinarians. The driver of the truck – Jared Kroeger, 25, of Lennox, South Dakota – was ticketed for driving at a speed greater than reasonable. Neither driver involved was injured. The cattle were being hauled from Ohio to Nebraska, Indiana State Police said. Interstate lanes were shut down for about six hours after the crash, with only one lane of traffic remaining open.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Chicago

Police Search For Two People Who Robbed ATM Technicians In West Pullman; Made Off With $150,000

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two bank technicians were robbed of quite the haul in West Pullman late on Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, we can first tell you the employees are safe despite getting held up at gunpoint. The two workers were not unarmed guards – instead, they were at the Chase Bank at 11721 S. Halsted St. to fix a broken ATM at 5:35 p.m. Within minutes of opening the machine, the gunmen moved in, and the technicians found themselves looking down the barrels of two guns. Chicago Police said the armed robbers ambushed the technicians, then ordered them to empty the entire machine. Sources confirmed the crooks walked away with a handful of metal devices from the ATM that were filled with money. Sources confirmed that money amounted to $150,000 – taken within a few minutes. As police investigate, detectives will look to determine if the robbers jammed the ATM and waited for the two technicians to come fix it. Police helped a technician load up his equipment, and while shaken, the two employees were not injured. No clear description of the robbers was available late Wednesday, but they both remained on the loose. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Critically Wounded At Sox-35th Red Line Stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded at the Sox-35th CTA Red Line station Wednesday afternoon. At 1:22 p.m., the victim – age unknown – was on a northbound Red Line train from the Garfield stop and he got off at Sox-35th, police said. An assailant who had been on the same train came up to the victim and shot him once in the neck, police said. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The gunman was wearing a gray hoody, black jacket, blue jeans, and dark-colored gym shoes. No one was in custody Wednesday afternoon. Area One detectives were investigating. [Significant Delays, Station(s) Bypassed] Red Line trains are running, but not stopping at Sox-35th due to police activity. Bus Shuttle bus available 47th to Cermak-Chinatown. Allow extra travel time. More: https://t.co/a0fijAy5Eo — cta (@cta) December 22, 2021 The Chicago Transit Authority said Red Line trains were disrupted following the shooting. Trains were back up and running with delays by 3:30 p.m. CHECK: CTA Updates
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CFD And Community Honors Firefighter MaShawn Plummer, Who Has Died Of Injuries Suffered In Belmont Central Fire Last Week

By Tim McNicholas, Charlie De Mar, and Mugo Odigwe CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, after 30-year-old firefighter MaShawn Plummer died just days after being critically injured battling a fire in the Belmont Central neighborhood. On Tuesday evening, a procession led Plummer’s body from Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, 2121 W. Harrison St. As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, Plummer’s family was also present as a solemn display was set up at the Medical Examiner’s office. Meanwhile, leaders with the Chicago Fire Department said Plummer fought...
CBS Chicago

Man Shot During Broad-Daylight Attempted Carjacking In Bucktown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot during an attempted carjacking in Bucktown in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at 12:10 p.m. As CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported, neighbors said the man was getting into a white Infiniti parked in the 2000 block of West Shakespeare Avenue, off Damen Avenue, when he was shot in the attempted carjacking. We are told the man is a local restaurant owner, and he is expected to recover after being shot in the leg. Two men came up to him, and at least one fired a gun. Shortly after the incident, police tape surrounded the...
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Killed In Albany Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning during an apparent shootout in the Albany Park neighborhood. Police said the man, who appeared to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue shortly before 5:30 a.m. Witnesses told police the victim had been involved in a shootout with a dark sedan that fled the scene headed south on Central Park Avenue. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No one else was injured, but three parked cars were damaged in the shootout. No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area Five detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thieves Target Prada, Hermès On Oak Street In Gold Coast; Security Guard Pepper-Sprayed

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thieves targeted stores on Oak Street in the Gold Coast late Wednesday, and a security guard was pepper-sprayed in one of the incidents. At 5:05 p.m., two men walked into the Prada store at 30 E. Oak St. and took items, police said. Ten minutes later, one man walked into the Hermès store across the street at 25 E. Oak St. The man approached a security guard, and sprayed what appeared to be pepper spray at the guard, police said. The man then took items from the store, police said. The security guard refused medical treatment. No one was in custody late Wednesday, and police have not confirmed whether the two incidents are connected. Area Three detectives were investigating. A description of the suspects was not available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
54K+
Followers
21K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy