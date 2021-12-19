Woman’s Body Pulled From Car In Lake In Northwest Indiana

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (CBS) — Indiana Conservation Officers and local police were investigating Sunday afternoon after a woman’s body was pulled from a car in a lake in Hobart.

At 7:45 a.m., emergency personnel were called to Big Maple Lake near Randolph Street and Ainsworth Road after a car was found partially submerged.

Officers checked the car and found the woman’s body. Her identity was being withheld late Sunday pending family notification.

Further information was not immediately available.