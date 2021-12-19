ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Effort is the Foundation of a Young Raiders Offensive Line

By Jairo Alvarado
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders were forced to make changes early in the season on the offensive line due to injuries. It hasn’t looked perfect but after some growing pains, the Raiders have put together a line that has not given up and continues to play with effort. “I...

Yardbarker

NFL Week 16: Picks and preview

Week 16 is here, and somehow, someway, only one team, the NFC North Champion Green Bay Packers, has clinched a playoff spot. The other 13 positions are still up for grabs, although plenty could change on that front this week. Dallas has a depleted Washington team and could clinch the NFC East with a win. There are other crucial games for both division and playoff races; San Francisco battles Tennessee, with both teams trying to secure a spot; the Browns try to stay alive against the Packers, who look to strengthen their grip on the top seed; Indianapolis looks to keep rolling against scuffling Arizona; Baltimore and Cincinnati meet in a massive AFC North clash; Denver and Las Vegas tangle in what amounts to an elimination game; the Bills look for revenge, and to regain first place, against the Patriots. Of course, despite all these great games, COVID-19 remains a looming, omnipresent threat. Let’s get to the games.
NFL
raiderramble.com

Reloading Raiders Offense In Two Round Mock Scenario

In a scenario where Derek Carr is the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback in 2022, he’ll need help. Due to a draft class that’s thin at quarterback, reloading the offense and rolling with “4” might be the smart route. Carr continues to be the subject of heated...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Defense Needs to Stop Broncos Offense Again

Regardless of who is under center for the Denver Broncos, the Las Vegas Raiders need to stop the Denver Broncos offense again. The Silver and Black did it earlier this season with a phenomenal five-sack and 17 quarterback hits performance. Leading the way defensive end Maxx Crosby with three sacks...
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
FanSided

5 college football teams that will make some noise in 2022

Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Is ‘Broken’

There are plenty of NFL teams that haven’t met expectations this year. But one team is struggling so much that Colin Cowherd has concluded that they’re simply “broken.”. On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd declared that the Seattle Seahawks appear “broken” to him. He said that...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Announce New Decision On WR Tyler Lockett

The COVID-19 news out of the NFL has mostly been on the negative side for the past week, as the virus continues to affect the league and its players. But on Thursday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks were able to receive a positive health update regarding wide receiver Tyler Lockett. According...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rams Make Stunning Roster Move Before Vikings Game

There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
NFL

