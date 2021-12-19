ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston College Offers Safety Transfer Chris Edmunds

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 5 days ago

Boston College continues to feel out the transfer portal, offering Samford safety Chris Edmunds on Saturday. The 6-2 215 pound transfer, had three interceptions this past season to go along with 40 tackles. Against Florida he had seven tackles and a pass break up.

Edmunds biggest season came in the COVID-19 abbreviated 2021 spring season. He was named first team all SoCon Conference, and was named by multiple outlets as an FCS All American. Missouri, Georgia Tech and New Mexico State have all also offered the safety, who will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Boston College's safety position is in a bit of flux after this season. Deon Jones and Jahmin Muse both entered the transfer portal, while Mike Palmer has graduated. BC has Jaiden Woodbey and Jason Maitre returning, but Hafley likes to roll out multiple defensive backs, so experienced depth looks like it could be something the staff is looking for.

The Eagles now have been linked to two offers in the transfer portal with an offer going out to defensive end Marcus Bradley out of Vanderbilt.

Notable Boston College Football Transfers

Which Eagles are planning on playing elsewhere in 2022?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c7W4B_0dRBpFs600

Deon Jones - Safety

Transferred to James Madison

Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker

Transferred to Eastern Michigan

Kobay White - Wide Receiver

Destination Unknown

Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker

Destination Unknown

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Roswell High School football quarterback Robbie Roper dies after surgery

ROSWELL, Ga. - Robbie Roper, the quarterback for Roswell High School, died Wednesday after complications from surgery, family and school officials confirmed via social media. He was 18 years-old. In a tweet on the high school senior’s Twitter, the Roper family confirmed the high school senior’s death. In...
ROSWELL, GA
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
State
Missouri State
Boston, MA
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Florida, MA
Boston, MA
College Sports
FanSided

5 college football teams that will make some noise in 2022

Due to a strong 2021 showing and the possibility for one in 2022, a college football program from each Power Five conference should stand out next season. With the current bowl season underway, the landing gear is officially out for this year’s installment of college football to come to its landing. With that said, teams and fans alike are looking ahead to what all the 2022 slate will have in store for them.
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deon Jones
Person
Mike Palmer
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Lane Kiffin shares the most angry he ever made Nick Saban

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban go way back. Kiffin, currently the head coach at Ole Miss, has the Rebels off to the Sugar Bowl, where they’ll face the No. 6 Baylor Bears. Kiffin helped lead Ole Miss to its first 10-win regular-season performance in program history, and the Rebels could make it 11 on New Years Day — but long before his arrival at Ole Miss, Kiffin worked for Saban at Alabama.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Recent bowl game MVP quarterback enters transfer portal

Tuesday night, Levi Williams was named the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl MVP. Less than 24 hours later, he decided to transfer from Wyoming. Williams entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. The decision comes after quite a showing in Wyoming’s 52-48 win over Kent State in the Potato Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Basketball#American Football#Samford#Socon Conference#Fcs#Eastern Michigan#Bulletinbc
Larry Brown Sports

Missouri kicker’s salute against Army backfires

Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis broke out a questionable celebration after giving his team an early 16-7 lead over Army on Wednesday, and the move ended up backfiring. Mevis, who has become a fan favorite in part because of his hefty stature, converted three field goals in the first half of the Armed Forces Bowl. The third one was a 38-yarder that put the Tigers up 16-7, and Mevis gave an emphatic salute after it sailed through the uprights.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Rams Make Stunning Roster Move Before Vikings Game

There have been some incredible turnarounds from major injuries in the long history of the NFL. But few in recent memory can top the recovery of one Los Angeles Rams player. On Thursday, the Rams announced that running back Cam Akers has been designated for return. Akers has been out of action since suffering a torn Achilles tendon during training camp in July.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
AllGators

Watch: Gators LB Ty'Ron Hopper Ejected From Gasparilla Bowl

One of the most impactful players in the Gasparilla Bowl on either team only took the field for just over a half before his game was over. Florida Gators linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper was ejected early in the third quarter for, as referees deemed it, throwing a punch at a UCF offensive lineman after an extra point attempt.
COLLEGE SPORTS
BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
212
Followers
884
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy