Gov. Ned Lamont spoke about infrastructure projects, climate resiliency, and funding from the heart of Norwalk on Dec. 17. Standing in the parking lot for the Sheffield Island Ferry, the governor was joined by U.S. Rep. Jim Himes and a number of state and municipal officials in a press conference designed to address climate change while expressing hope that the billions of dollars made available by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will mitigate the ongoing environmental crisis.

19 HOURS AGO