Manchin says he can't support Build Back Better Act, draws fire from Biden

By Chris Dickerson
West Virginia Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Sen. Joe Manchin says he can’t support the Biden administration’s “massive” Build Back Better legislation, drawing ire from President Biden and other Democrats. “I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation, Manchin (D-W.Va.) said December 19 during an appearance on...

wvrecord.com

electrek.co

The coal miners’ union just asked Joe Manchin to back Biden’s big bill – here’s why

The United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), the largest coal mining union in the US, issued a statement yesterday that said they were “disappointed” in Senator Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) announcement on Sunday that he would not vote in favor of the Build Back Better (BBB) legislation. UMWA International president Cecil E. Roberts urged Manchin to “pass something that will help keep coal miners working, and have a meaningful impact on our members, their families, and their communities.”
Fox News

Leader McConnell (R-KY) Reacts To Manchin’s Decision To Not Support Build Back Better, ‘Exactly What The Country Needed’

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the Guy Benson Show to exclusively react to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to not support President Biden’s build-back better spending bill. McConnell also weighed in on former President Trump’s criticism of him and how he thinks the 2022 midterm elections are shaping up.
Fox News

Ocasio-Cortez wrongly suggests she represents more people in Congress than Joe Manchin

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wrongly suggested she represented more people than Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in an interview on Monday. In an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Ocasio-Cortez seethed at Manchin, who announced Sunday he would vote against the massive Build Back Better social policy package and complained that the U.S. Senate was "notoriously" designed for smaller populations to have more power than larger ones.
#Build Back Better#Democrats#The White House
mediaite.com

Manchin Fires Back at White House Staff After Psaki Torched Him for Killing Spending Bill: I Got to My ‘Wit’s End’ With Them

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) fired back at the White House on Monday, a day after it released a statement in response to the senator coming out earlier that day in opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposed signature Build Back Better legislation that would drastically expand America’s welfare state and seek to combat climate change.
Fox News

Ted Cruz warns Dem nastiness towards Manchin could backfire: 'We would welcome him' into the Republican Party

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, hailed his Democratic colleague Joe Manchin, W. Va., following his shocking declaration he could not support Build Back Better. "I think Joe's decision was the right decision. I think it's a really big deal," Cruz told Fox News on Monday at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix. "The Build Back Broke Bill was a disaster. It was a train wreck. It was Bernie Sanders' socialist budget. It was trillions in new spending, trillions in new debt, trillions in new taxes, it would have driven inflation through the roof. We've already got inflation exploding across the country. And it was reckless and irresponsible. And you know what, the people of West Virginia don't want it. Manchin did the right thing. He actually represented the men and women of his state."
Nevada Current

Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens

Policy, politics and progressive commentary U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday he plans to force votes on voting rights, a sweeping social policy bill and a change to Senate rules early next year — even as members of his caucus have made clear in recent days Democrats lack the support to pass those proposals. In a letter to […] The post Schumer vows U.S. Senate action on voting rights and social policy, as Manchin rift deepens appeared first on Nevada Current.
