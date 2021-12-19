ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Taliban urges Islamic nations to push US to release Afghan assets

arcamax.com
 3 days ago

The Taliban government urged major Islamic nations to push the U.S. to call off sanctions imposed on Afghanistan, saying the actions are exacerbating the refugee crisis and hurting its people. The freezing of Afghan assets by the U.S. is in violation of human rights, while the suspension of development...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghan situation can be averted if US releases Kabul's assets: Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the detoriating situation in Afghanistan can be averted if the US releases Kabul's assets and liquidity is put into their banking system. Over nine billion US dollars in Afghan assets is lying frozen in foreign banks, mainly...
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Unlock Afghan Central Bank Reserves

ISLAMABAD - A group of 46 mostly Democratic lawmakers Monday wrote a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden, pressing him to "conscientiously but urgently" take steps to help avert a looming humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan. The lawmakers asked Biden to quickly ease ongoing punitive sanctions and unblock the Afghan central...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

UN Security Council adopts resolution to ease Afghan aid

The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a US-proposed resolution that facilitates humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which is on the verge of economic collapse, while keeping funds out of Taliban hands. The resolution is a first step by the UN after months of wrangling over how to avert a humanitarian catastrophe amid economic meltdown in Afghanistan since the Taliban swept back to power in mid-August. Since then, billions of dollars in aid and assets have been frozen by the West in what the UN has described as an "unprecedented fiscal shock" to the aid-dependent Afghan economy, and the nation is in the middle of a bitter winter. For months now, observers have been warning that millions face a choice between starvation or migration during a combined food, fuel and cash crisis.
INDIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
AFP

Visitors return to Afghan national museum Taliban once ransacked

Afghanistan's national museum is once again welcoming visitors and exhibiting pre-Islamic artefacts with the Taliban's blessing -- a stark contrast to when the hardliners ransacked and shuttered the facility during their last stint in power. Only "15 to 20 percent of exhibits are of Islamic heritage", the 35-year-old told AFP. "We also have visitors from the Taliban," who sometimes come to tour the museum in large numbers, Sadaqat said.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pakistan#Treasury Department#Islamic#The World Bank#Afghans#The Treasury Department
dallassun.com

Taliban Deputy Foreign Minister Stanekzai urges Afghans to return to nation

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 19 (ANI): Taliban's Deputy Foreign Minister Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai on Saturday urged Afghan nationals to return to the country as he claimed that Afghanistan is now safe and secure. Speaking at a gathering in Kabul on the occasion of International Migrants Day, Abbas Stanekzai said the...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
World Bank
charlottenews.net

Central Asian nations foreign ministers to skip Pak's OIC meet pushing for Taliban recognition, instead attending India-led dialogue on Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): As the Taliban regime in Afghanistan is scrambling for global recognition, its adherent supporter Pakistan has tasked itself with convincing the international community into accepting the interim government of the group despite reports of continued human rights abuses in the war-ravaged country. Pakistan leader...
INDIA
AFP

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said Saturday they will resume issuing passports in Kabul, giving hope to citizens who feel threatened living under the Islamists' rule. Thousands of Afghans have applied for new travel documents to escape a growing economic and humanitarian crisis described by the United Nations as an "avalanche of hunger". Authorities will start issuing the documents from Sunday at Kabul's passport office, Alam Gul Haqqani, the head of the passport department in the interior ministry, told reporters. The Taliban stopped issuing passports shortly after their August 15 return to power, as tens of thousands of people scrambled to Kabul's only airport in a bid to catch any international flight that could evacuate them.
WORLD
WEKU

What the Taliban really want from the world, in their own words

DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Russia urges West to release Afghan funds to stem migrants

The Kremlin has urged Western leaders to unfreeze Afghanistan's assets to fund humanitarian relief and avert an exodus of migrants to Europe fuelled by the Taliban's takeover. Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan, said that Russia had warned the West its hold on assets and transfers could see thousands of Afghan families "run to Europe this winter".
WORLD
citywatchla.com

Israel Pushes Hardline in Iran Nuclear Talks

Less than a week into negotiations, Britain, France, and Germany accused Iran of “walking back almost all of the difficult compromises” achieved during the first round of negotiations before Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, was sworn into office. While such actions by Iran certainly aren’t helping the negotiations succeed, there is another country — one that is not even a party to the agreement that was ripped up in 2018 by then President Donald Trump —whose hardline position is creating obstacles to successful negotiations: Israel.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy