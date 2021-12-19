Taliban urges Islamic nations to push US to release Afghan assets

The UN Security Council on Wednesday unanimously adopted a US-proposed resolution that facilitates humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, which is on the verge of economic collapse, while keeping funds out of Taliban hands. The resolution is a first step by the UN after months of wrangling over how to avert a humanitarian catastrophe amid economic meltdown in Afghanistan since the Taliban swept back to power in mid-August. Since then, billions of dollars in aid and assets have been frozen by the West in what the UN has described as an "unprecedented fiscal shock" to the aid-dependent Afghan economy, and the nation is in the middle of a bitter winter. For months now, observers have been warning that millions face a choice between starvation or migration during a combined food, fuel and cash crisis.

INDIA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO