Architecture

in finland, daniel libeskind's first arena is wrapped in graphic screening

designboom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nokia arena is sited atop of tampere’s railway tracks in the heart of the city. the mixed-use program includes a multi-purpose ice hockey arena, a 273-room hotel, and five mixed use blocks topped by five residential towers. the urban scale development creates a new live-work-play complex and creates a connection...

www.designboom.com

wiproud.com

Finland: Architect’s ephemeral lake art a winter tradition

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An architect-designer in southern Finland has returned to a frozen lake with a snow shovel to draw a large animal on the ice for the sixth year in a row, creating an artwork that he hopes will “make people happy and encourage them to go out to hike in a beautiful nature.”
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

past meets present in kenta nagai's industrially elegant watch store in tokyo

Kenta nagai’s watch store is as immersive as it gets with the layered materiality and sophistication. instead of covering-up and smoothening-out the various fractures, japanese designer kenta nagai chooses to highlight and embrace them. to stay true to his philosophy ‘simple’, ‘honest’ and ‘borderless’, the watch store‘s, crevices, cracks, holes and pipes are all exposed and beautified. over a span of 75m2, the two floors take the customer on a quest to find what he desires where the interior rawness is coupled with contemporary yet industrial touches.
ECONOMY
designboom.com

japanese woodcraft + modern technology meet in kodai iwamoto's 'pari pari' furniture series

Product designer kodai iwamoto introduces ‘pari pari’, a furniture series combining traditional woodcraft with modern technologies. the collection draws influence from the woodworking technique ‘hegi’, which has been used in japan since ancient times. the resulting pieces —which include stools, shelves, and tables— are composed of thin sheets of colored wood, glued in layers, forming a texture similar to the one of plywood.
DESIGN
ARTnews

How I Made This: Feral Cat Den’s “Genesis Noir”

In a quintessential midcentury American metropolis, the tension is rising. A brooding watch salesman is embroiled in an affair with a jazz singer who is already in a relationship. Predictably, complications ensue, leading to a gunshot that could change the fate of the world. Welcome to Genesis Noir, a video game that recently won a grand prize for Excellence in Visual Art and Audio at the Independent Games Festival. The moody, monochrome world of the game, complete with a diner modeled after the one in Edward Hopper’s iconic 1942 painting Nighthawks, is a product of the design studio Feral Cat Den,...
VIDEO GAMES
designboom.com

intricate pop music center inspired by the seabed opens its doors in taiwan

The pop music center in southern taiwan by manuel monteserín opened its doors to the public, ten years after it won the award of an international competition. the design team sought to give a strong identity to this area, where due to its history and geopolitical situation, many cultural elements coexist and thrive.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

outside barcelona, SUMO architects wraps its BE house in an operable shading system

SUMO architects introduces a breezy dwelling, dubbed ‘BE house,’ for a family of four in in argentona, a small city situated 30min by car from barcelona. the house is situated along a plot of 370 square meters with an optimized orientation within its natural and built surroundings, characterized by small, clustered houses. the house was designed inspired by passive house principles. it is compact, and defined by its offset occupiable facade. the concrete floor on the ground floor allows the interior to become a low heating and cooling demand building.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

alex chinneck unveils 25-meter-high spiraling sculpture in brighton, uk

‘a spring in your step’: alex chinneck launches latest artwork. british artist alex chinneck unveils his most complex and ambitious sculpture to date. titled ‘a spring in your step’, the new site-specific artwork takes the form of a spiral staircase that springs apart in three directions across a building façade in circus street, the new neighborhood in brighton developed by regeneration specialist U+I.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

trudo vertical forest film looks at stefano boeri's tree-clad social housing tower in eindhoven

Stefano boeri presents the first social housing vertical forest. in the dutch city of eindhoven, stefano boeri architetti recently completed trudo tower, the first social housing vertical forest in the world. the 19-storey residential building measures 70 meters (230 feet) in height and features 135 trees of various species on each of its four facades, as well as 10,000 shrubs and plants of smaller dimensions. the tower hosts 125 apartments all with affordable rents designed to accommodate predominantly low-income users, and especially young couples. the video above compiles a three-episode series documenting the project’s key aspects under the themes: green; construction; and vision.
WORLD
designboom.com

pritzker prize winning architect richard rogers passes away at 88

Richard rogers, an icon of contemporary architecture. richard rogers, the british architect behind projects such as the pompidou centre in paris and the millennium dome in london, has died at the age of 88. his passing was confirmed last saturday evening, at his home in london. knighted in 1991 by...
WORLD
designboom.com

LIN architecture's wood pavilion is a place to sit, meditate, and stare

Seeking a new architectural space prototype, LIN architects presents an experimental project, dubbed ‘wood pavilion #1.’ this spatial experiment is located near the river in the tourist area of jiangxin island in zhenjiang, jiangsu province. in the design of the work, the design team gives up the consideration of functional elements and start to look for keywords that can define spatial elements in the environment.
DESIGN
designboom.com

foster + partners opens narbo via, an archeological museum of layered stone

Narbo via, a new museum of roman antiquities by foster and partners, has opened in narbonne following an inauguration ceremony attended by the conseil de la region carole delga. the building is set to become a new landmark at the entrance to the city, on a site adjacent to the canal de la robine.
MUSEUMS
designboom.com

world design capital valencia 2022 unveils year-long creative program

VALENCIA WORLD DESIGN CAPITAL – A MILESTONE IN THE HISTORY OF THE CITY. following the launch party lit up by the intricate and imaginative light designs by LZF, WDCV 22 unveils its highly anticipated, year-long official program. the world design capital valencia 2022 will attract the attention of more than two million people becoming the epicenter of mediterranean design. almost every valencian authority was present at the institutional gala held at the palau de les arts reina sofia, reiterating support for the event organized together with the world design organization.
DESIGN
NewsBreak
Architecture
designboom.com

THE DESIGN PRIZE 2021: meet the winners of milan's golden madonnina award!

Initiated in 2017 and curated by designboom, with patronage by the milan city council, THE DESIGN PRIZE is an annual award program that celebrates excellence on a global scale. the award recognizes both the extraordinary achievements and little sparks of beauty and delight that have emerged over the past 12 months. after three fantastic gala events, held during milan design weeks in 2017, 2018 and 2019 – and a year of absence due to COVID-19 – THE DESIGN PRIZE returns with a new format in 2021. instead of our usual award ceremony, this year designboom honors ten amazing creative minds by traveling around the world to hand over the golden madonnina statuettes in person. we have already delivered the madonninas to some of this year’s winners, including tom sachs, fulvio ferrari and isabel + helen, while the rest of the ceremonies will be taking place very soon.
DESIGN
designboom.com

circular reflective installation by studio sifr reinvents urban perception in noci, italy

Round mirror installation reflects picturesque surroundings in italy. studio sifr introduces ‘uranotopia’, a circular reflective installation located in one of the panoramic points of the historic center of noci, in italy. the piece invites passers-by to interact with it, observe the mirrored picturesque surroundings, and the mesmerizing views over the itria valley. seeking to reinvent the ordinary perception of the city, the public art installation expands the possible relationships between individuals and the public space.
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

ACRC's art museum with sloping roofs and extended glazing revives ancient city in china

Reviving the ancient city with a new art museum and public square. ACRC, the architectural design & research institute of zhejiang university, has completed the xu wei art museum and green vine square within the shaoxing ancient city in china. robust granite walls, extended glazing and ‘herrington slope’ roofs complete the cultural ensemble which emerges as a new public landmark for the city. ‘we try to establish a kind of new spatial expression, with a view to connecting the surrounding built environment mainly based on the small scale of traditional dwellings, meeting the demands of contemporary art exhibitions for large space, and meanwhile discussing the topic of ‘modernity in historical context’,’ the architects share.
MUSEUMS
designboom.com

oval-shaped skylight playfully illuminates tech startup office in indonesia

Porosity from above: stuffy row house becomes lit office space. completed by k-thengono, ‘porosity from above’ is a project that sees the transformation of a typical mixed-use row house building in jakarta, indonesia, into an office space for a small tech startup. a common feature of this structure typology is sharing two common walls with neighboring buildings, often posing a design challenge in finding sufficient access to natural light and ventilation. responding to this issue, the studio punctured holes on the roof of the stairwell bulkhead and on the third-floor slab to provide a naturally lit, healthy, and playful work lifestyle.
WORLD
designboom.com

off-grid tiny cabin in australia offers luxurious accommodation & sweeping seafront views

Situated on a secluded stretch of coast 30 minutes away from port lincoln in south australia, ‘yambara’ is the first property launched by eco-accommodation startup EYRE.WAY. the design draws inspiration from the surrounding landscape to form a tiny luxury cabin with expansive glazing that allows occupants to fall completely off the grid. situated just 100 meters away from its own private beach, the structure opens generously towards views of the nearby sleaford bay, whalers way, and lincoln national park, in every direction.
WORLD
designboom.com

alessandro isola's family home redefines the conventional uses of common dwellings

The main space, on the ground floor, is a mixture of functions. the project’s key element is ‘communication’ and as the architects described it ‘is exchanged in a split second’. the main space, on the ground floor, is a mixture of functions, inviting the family members to interact and spend some quality time together. the television is no longer the focus of the living room, and the kitchen becomes not only a place where they eat but also a place where one can work, socialize and study. this concept is enhanced with a three-meter-long timber table cantilevered from the kitchen island that appears to float, becoming an integral part of the cooking area.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

construction materials inform beomseok chae's industrial furniture collection

Beomseok chae presents THE [ CONSTRUCTION ] furniture series. designer beomseok chae looks to steel beams and scaffolding for this construction-inspired collection of furniture. described as a ‘microscopic observation of architecture’, the objects are informed by the materials and processes that go into architecture rather than completed buildings themselves.
INTERIOR DESIGN

