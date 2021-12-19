ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue Women's Basketball: Big-time players lead Purdue past the RedHawks

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 5 days ago
Junior guard Abbey Ellis dribbles down the court. Lichao Shen | Staff Photographer

No matter the situation, team or sport, it takes big-time players to make big-time plays.

In their first game since semester's end, Purdue (8-4) took to Mackey Arena to fight one of their final remaining non-conference battles against Miami of Ohio, taking an 82-76 victory over the RedHawks (4-5).

Just as it seemed the RedHawks were within striking distance of the Boilermakers, senior guard Cassidy Hardin proved to be a big-time Purdue player by overcoming her initial cold streak from 3-point range and knocking down crucial shots in the faces of her defenders. Hardin erased an 0-6 start from long range by hitting four of her next five shots from behind the arc.

"I have the utmost confidence in (Hardin)," junior guard Jeanae Terry said. "I know the rest of the team does as well.

"Her cold streak, in my mind, was never a bad thing. She just needs one to go in."

Hardin continued to fire a flurry of attempts from behind the 3-point line, shooting six 3-pointers by the end of the half. The recently-named Big Ten Honor Roll member leads the Boilermakers with 95 3-point attempts, making up 32% of Purdue's total shots from behind the line.

Terry earned her first career and Purdue's third triple-double in program history, scoring 11 points, grabbing 12 rebounds and dishing 10 assists against the RedHawks. The closest she had ever gotten to a triple-double before today, she said, was an 11 point, 10 rebound and nine assist performance against Minnesota in early-March, a milestone she could have broken had head coach Nancy Fahey not given her the order to hold the ball in the game's final seconds.

"I knew it was bound to happen," Terry said. "I didn't know exactly when, but I knew if I stayed aggressive and confident in every game, it was going to happen."

While Boilermaker guards crossed over their opponents and continued to find ways to shoot wide open layups at will, Purdue's defense, along with double-digit scoring from five Boilermakers, proved to be the critical factor in keeping Purdue's hopes of their first post-finals week win of the season alive. Even without the size created by 6-foot-6 sophomore center Ra Shaya Kyle in the paint, Purdue still managed to force outside shots from the RedHawks with a swarming defense that never let up on the interior.

Lightning-quick reflexes on the defensive end, along with the added speed from Purdue's guard-heavy lineup, allowed for the Boilermakers to quickly intercept passes and disrupt the Redhawk offense enough to keep a comfortable lead by halftime. Purdue ended the game with 10 steals, a higher total than the Boilermakers had earned in 10 of their 12 completed games on the season.

Even as most of Purdue's starters had found their way back into their regular rotations, Purdue's newly-implemented starters and substitutes with increased roles continued to show improvement with added time on the court. Senior guard Rokia Doumbia continued to showcase her scoring abilities by earning 10 points on 66% shooting in her 19 minutes on the floor.

Junior forward Rickie Woltman became a vital part of Purdue's swing offense, continuously finding herself at the end of Purdue passing runs for wide open attempts in the post.

"We have better flow when (Woltman) is in the game," head coach Katie Gearlds said. "We miss (Kyle) and her points in the paint, but we have better flow in transition when Rickie's out there."

Even with Woltman and sophomore guard Madison Layden's presence in the paint, the size of an evenly-matched RedHawk team never allowed the Boilermakers to create a comfortable rhythm on the boards. The RedHawks found ways to create extra opportunities with 14 offensive rebounds, cashing in on 15 second-chance points.

As students had traveled home after the end of finals, West Lafayette and Oxford residents alike traveled to watch their hometown teams square off in one of the loudest stadiums in college basketball. The band served as a makeshift student section, with the members taking breaks from their rehearsed pieces to shout and jeer at the Redhawks on opposing possessions. Nursery rhymes flooded the arena as opposing players went for free throws, throwing off Redhawk forward Amani Freeman enough for her to miss a free throw attempt.

Even with the added pressure created from the band and Mackey crowd alike, players from both sides looked calm as ever when taking even the most difficult of attempts. The Boilermakers took every opportunity to showcase their abilities from 3-point range, shooting 24 combined 3-point attempts.

Purdue's 99 made 3-pointers on the season puts them at 13th in the NCAA. Their 24.6 attempts per game would put them at 3rd place in the WNBA, shooting 0.4 attempts less than the Sue Bird-led Seattle Storm did last season.

Purdue will play their last non-conference game of the season against North Alabama in Mackey Arena this Tuesday at 11 a.m. The game will be streamed on BTN+.

NOTES

• Purdue leads the all-time series with Miami 7-2.

• The Boilermakers won the rebounding battle 42-38 but only converted 18 offensive rebounds into nine second-chance points.

• Purdue recorded a season-high 24 points on the break.

• Despite only playing 19:54 due to foul trouble, Rickie Woltman nearly posted her first double-double, going for eight points and nine rebounds.

• After going 2-for-14 in the first half from distance, Purdue was 5-of-10 from behind the arc in the second half.

• Rokia Doumbia finished in double figures for just the fourth time in her career.

• The Boilermakers recorded 20 or more assists for the third time this season.

– Purdue Athletics contributed to this report.

The Exponent

Ian Book using no excuses heading into first career start

METAIRIE, La. - It seems like this week with the Saints, every bit of good news is mixed with some bad. While head coach Sean Payton is back in the fold, four more players hit the Covid list Friday including starting linebacker Demario Davis and starting right tackle Ryan Ramczyk.
NFL
