NEW YORK - Comedian Trevor Noah has filed a lawsuit against a New York City hospital after he claimed a surgery went awry leaving him feeling "sick, sore lame and disabled." Noah, who hosts "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central, is suing Dr. Riley Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery. FOX Television Stations obtained the complaint that was filed last month in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, County of New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO