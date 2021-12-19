ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Opens Up on Pending Premier League Decision Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Manchester City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to four points with a convincing 4-0 win against Newcastle as Liverpool and Chelsea were both held to draws in their respective fixtures.

Six Premier League games were called off in total due to confirmed COVID-19 cases within a few clubs this weekend, which is set to result in fixture congestion in the coming weeks and months.

There were massive doubts over whether Chelsea's league clash against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium would go through on Sunday after there were three additional confirmed cases within Thomas Tuchel's squad following testing that occurred on Saturday morning.

A meeting is set to be held on Monday between all 20 sides in the Premier League to discuss how best to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that led to games once again being cancelled ahead of the New Year.

Speaking to the press after his side's win against Newcastle, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola stated that he and his squad will fully back the decision taken by the Premier League on how games will be played out in the coming weeks.

The Catalan said, as quoted by Manchester City's official website: “I will support the doctors and scientists and the Premier League’s decision. I see people in the street, nobody wearing a mask, nobody social distancing. That’s why it will happen sooner or later."

The Premier League champions are set to face off against Leicester City and Brentford before locking horns against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day.

Guardiola added: “We try to create a good environment to realise the danger is still here. We have to try it knowing it’s not easy, it’s a problem worldwide that’s still there. The virus is there, the new variant. We will support what the Premier League decides."

