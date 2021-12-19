ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL picks, Week 15: 'Experts' fully back on Bills bandwagon vs. Panthers

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
A couple of weeks in a row the so-called “experts” have not been fully backing the Buffalo Bills.

After a bit of an even split from these folks prior to the Bills’ loss to the New England Patriots, many sided with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14. That unfortunately ended up being a smart idea.

But now, the Bills (7-6) are fully back… at least, according to this group of writers, analysts, and talking heads on television.

Per NFL Pickwatch this week, it is an overwhelming backing of Buffalo as they host the Carolina Panthers (5-8).

According to their findings, nearly all of the experts, 99 percent of the lot, have picked the Bills to win on Sunday.

As it tends to go, that went right in line with the oddsmakers. On Monday, Buffalo opened as a double-digit favorite over Carolina.

It appears many think the Bills will get back on track against the Panthers.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

