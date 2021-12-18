ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills' Josh Allen joins exclusive group after Buccaneers game

By Nate Mendelson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Week 14’s Buffalo Bills game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have ended in defeat but quarterback Josh Allen accomplished a feat done by only two other players in NFL history.

With overtime helping him, Allen eclipsed 100 rush yards and 300 pass yards in the outing. He’d finish with 109 rushing yards and 308 passing yards.

That puts him in a three-man group with Russell Wilson in 2014 against the St. Louis Rams and Cam Newton in 2015 against the New York Giants.

Those three are the only players to surpass such plateaus in a single game.

Wilson had 106 rushing yards and 313 passing yards while Newton had 100 rushing yards and 340 passing yards.

Allen needed a career-high 36 pass completions to reach the mark. His previous high was 35 at Tennessee earlier this season.

It was the third-most in Bills franchise history behind Joe Ferguson’s 38 against Miami in October 1983 and Kyle Orton at Denver in 2014.

It’s the fifth time this season Allen has eclipsed 30 completions breaking the mark set by Orton in the 2014 season and matched by Allen in 2020.

Still, the Bills are 4-5 when Allen has 30 or more completions in his career.

Buffalo instituted an incredibly pass-heavy scheme against the Buccaneers and they nearly pulled it off, overcoming a 21-point deficit in the process. Allen attempted 54 passes (another career-high), the second time Buffalo has surpassed 50 pass attempts this season.

With his 3,534 passing yards so far, Allen already ranks eighth on the Bills single-season total list with four games to go.

He needs just over 1,000 passing yards to beat his club-record 4,544 in 2020.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

