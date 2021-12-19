ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Bills' Devin Singletary, Stefon Diggs score back-to-back vs. Panthers

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKOI0_0dRBRzFI00

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary got a carry in the first half of his team’s game this week.

Not only that, he got a touchdown as well.

A week after the Bills (7-6) did not run the ball once before halftime, Singletary rushed in for a score against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15.

That carry came from 16 yards out and he broke the plain with an extra effort at the end. Singletary’s rush put his team up 7-0 against Carolina.

Check it out below:

Singletary’s touchdown came just as the clock turned to the second quarter.

On the Panthers’ ensuing drive on offense, they went three-and-out. Bad news for Carolina, because Buffalo ended up putting up back-to-back touchdowns.

As a team that has struggled recently in the red zone, the Bills did anything but early against the Panthers.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs put up a second-straight score from inside the 20, also with a nice effort at the end of it after catching a quick ball from quarterback Josh Allen. He was 11 yards out.

The cherry on top was former Buffalo first-round pick Stephon Gilmore covering Diggs on the play.

There’s that score below:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Announces Starting QB vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly made their decision at quarterback for Sunday. However, it appears head coach Matt Rhule isn’t ruling out his two-QB system. “Cam Newton will start on Sunday,” ESPN’s David Newton reported. Adding Newton will “have a major role” and “[Sam] Darnold will play at some point,” according to Rhule.
NFL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Is Angry at What a Boston Radio Station Said About The Bills

The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to play the New England Patriots at Foxborough on Sunday afternoon. It will be the second meeting this season between the two teams. The first matchup in early December was in a windstorm, with 45 mph wind gusts that made passing extremely difficult and kicking nearly impossible. The Patriots won 14-10, despite the fact rookie quarterback Mac Jones was only trusted to throw the ball three times.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Bills Announce Three Roster Moves

The Buffalo Bills announced Friday that they’ve placed WR Gabriel Davis and OL Cody Ford on the COVID-19 list and activated practice squad OL Bobby Hart from the COVID-19 list.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Buffalobills
spectrumlocalnews.com

Bills’ Stefon Diggs, Spencer Brown pay back fan for spilled beer

A Bills fan had his beer used as part of a touchdown celebration by wide receiver Stefon Diggs and offensive lineman Spencer Brown this past Sunday. Now the favor is being returned. Lifelong Bills fan Richard Donohue of Batavia got that beer back, along with enough Bud Light for the...
NFL
NESN

Patriots Injury Report: Two Offensive Weapons Ruled Out For Bills Game

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor and running back Rhamondre Stevenson will not suit up Sunday for the New England Patriots. The Patriots on Friday ruled Agholor and Stevenson out for this weekend’s matchup with the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Agholor remains in concussion protocol after a hit to the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, Stefon Diggs named to AFC Pro Bowl roster

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two Buffalo Bills players have been selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl. Left tackle Dion Dawkins and wide receiver Stefon Diggs represent the Bills on the AFC Pro Bowl roster. Notable snubs for the Bills include quarterback Josh Allen and safety Jordan Poyer. The...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Patriots: Final injury reports

Here are the final injury reports for the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots from Thursday ahead of their Week 16 meeting at Gillette Stadium:. DT Star Lotulelei (personal reason) Will play. QB Josh Allen (foot) RB Taiwan Jones (knee) CB Cam Lewis (illness) S Micah Hyde (back) CB Siran...
NFL
buccaneers.com

How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

The Buccaneers head back on the road the day after Christmas to take on the Panthers for the first of two meetings in the final three weeks of the season. Tampa Bay is coming off a division loss to the Saints on Sunday Night Football, while Carolina is coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills, who the Bucs beat the week before.
NFL
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs Tips Local McDonald’s Workers $200 Each

Sometimes, it’s the little things in life. Especially during the Christmas season where you never know what other folks might be going through. It is imperative to be kind, especially during this time, and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs did just that. Yes, the All-Pro wideout tipped local McDonald’s workers $200 each this Christmas season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL
FanSided

Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Browns Defender Has A New Nickname For Aaron Rodgers

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
NFL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
bardown.com

Colts cheerleader brought to tears after being surprised with Pro Bowl selection

While the NFL awaits Wednesday’s announcement for the remaining Pro Bowl members, we’re slowly finding out which cheerleaders will be representing their squads at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, on February 6th. Each year, each cheer squad is permitted to select one cheerleader to act...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

54K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy