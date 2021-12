CAMDEN— Camden National Bank named Joanne Campbell Executive Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management and Chief Risk officer of the bank. Her appointment is part of a larger effort within the bank to continually evolve their risk management measures and commit to mitigating and minimizing risks to the bank and its constituents. Campbell will oversee cyber and information security, physical security and fraud, compliance and Bank Secrecy Act responsibilities, audit, corporate governance and the bank’s in-house counsel.

CAMDEN, ME ・ 11 DAYS AGO