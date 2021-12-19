ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Live updates: Detroit Lions host division-leading Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 action

By Benjamin Raven
ourcommunitynow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions (1-11-1) have a tough test ahead...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#Ford Field
Insider

NFL Week 16 is here and we picked the winner of every game

NFL football is back for another week of action. Through 15 weeks, our picks are 115-108-1 against the spread. This week we're backing the Chiefs, Eagles, Packers, and more to cover the number. Football is back for another week of action. As was the case last week, with COVID-19 once...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
24/7 Wall St.

What Is Your Team’s Chance to Win the Super Bowl?

Week 15 of the NFL season was one of the strangest in memory. Multiple games were postponed due to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests among players in a few teams, and the league scheduled doubleheaders for Monday and Tuesday. The Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders were able to inch one step closer […]
NFL
Revenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals cling to division lead as NFC Playoff Picture gets crowded

For the Arizona Cardinals, two weeks has changed everything. They went into week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams as the one-seed that controlled their own destiny. They came out of week 15 the four seed, clinging to the NFC West lead and just hoping to hang on and get to play at least one home playoff game.
NFL
FanSided

Timely return of superstars could be all the Cardinals need

The Arizona Cardinals will get right back in the Super Bowl conversation if J.J. Watt and DeAndre Hopkins return for the playoffs. Over the past week, just about every NFL analyst who was riding on the bandwagon of the Arizona Cardinals has jumped off. A week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was one thing, but last Sunday’s embarrassment against the Detroit Lions was pretty much unforgivable.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

The Arizona Cardinals Twitter account acknowledged the Detroit Lions score, in a clever way

If you were an Arizona Cardinals fan hoping to get live updates from their bout with the Detroit Lions last Sunday, you weren’t going to get it from the team’s official Twitter account. During the Week 15 game—in which the Lions shocked the Cardinals to the tune of a 30-12 blowout—Arizona’s official team Twitter account posted just four updates: a modest post after a sack on the first play of the game, a chip-shot field goal post, an injury update and the Cardinals’ touchdown near the end of the game.
NFL
FanSided

Seattle Seahawks: 3 players who won’t be back in 2022

The 5-9 Seattle Seahawks are the worst they’ve been in over a decade due to several factors, including several roster mistakes made at every level. The reigning NFC West champions who finished last season at 12-4 are currently 5-9. Aside from a 9-7 2017 season, the Seahawks have never missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era. But the mid-2010s team that Pete Carroll built is long in the rearview mirror. Wilson injured his finger and returned skittish, Wagner is languishing in isolation the way Luke Kuechly did before his early retirement, and everyone else is…gone.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown’s message to Le’Veon Bell after RB signs with Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were crushed with injuries during their Week 15 shutout loss to the New Orleans Saints. The Bucs lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin for the rest of the season to a torn ACL. The other Pro Bowl wideout, Mike Evans, also sustained a hamstring injury and is listed as week-to-week. The ground game also took a huge hit as Leonard Fournette injured his hamstring as well. It’s been reported that he will likely land on injured reserve and miss the rest of the regular season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy