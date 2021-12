Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard are set to go for repeat Olympic gold in Beijing. Shaun White hasn’t qualified yet. The first U.S. snowboarders met Olympic selection criteria via world rankings updated Monday. U.S. Ski and Snowboard rules state that the top two riders per gender in halfpipe and slopestyle in this week’s world rankings will be nominated to the team, should they also rank in the world top six.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO