Aviation officials have warned of the damaging effect of a new 5G wireless service – claiming it could delay, divert or cancel planes, and cause huge costs to passengers.United Airlines Chief Executive Scott Kirby said, after a US Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Wednesday, that the rollout of a new 5G frequency “would be a catastrophic failure of government”.Two Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports have warned that the new 5G C-band service, which uses tall cell towers, threatens to interfere with the radio altimeter readings that pilots rely on, potentially causing “potential interference with key cockpit safety systems”.AT&T and Verizon...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 8 DAYS AGO