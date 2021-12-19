Venomous Snake Spotted Hiding in Family’s Christmas Tree [VIDEO]

A family’s Christmas presents have all been stolen by burglars who also swiped medicine, cash, jewellery and lateral flow tests.Nottinghamshire Police said the victims had been left “utterly devastated” by the incident, in which two men ransacked their house in Worksop in the early hours of Tuesday, taking presents that had been wrapped and put into bags ready to be placed under the Christmas tree.In a plea for information from witnesses, Samantha Headland described how her two children, aged 11 and 12, had been left in tears and scared in their own home.In a statement released through police, Ms Headland,...
