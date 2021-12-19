ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Venomous Snake Spotted Hiding in Family’s Christmas Tree [VIDEO]

By Chris Reed
 5 days ago
Take the whole tree and burn it. A video is going around that shows a venomous snake, just over 4-feet long, lurking in someone's Christmas tree. The snake was in the tree the entire time the couple decorated it, but it was...

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

