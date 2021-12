AAA predicts crowded roads and skies, with air travel nearly tripling over 2020. Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season. More than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

LIFESTYLE ・ 11 DAYS AGO