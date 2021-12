A key piece to the Green Bay Packers offense will likely miss Saturday’s game against Cleveland. The team announced Tuesday afternoon that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Because it is believed he is vaccinated, Valdes-Scantling could return in time for the game if he’s not showing any symptoms and is able to test negative. With the new rules implemented by the NFL in response to the breakouts happening around the league, Valdes-Scantling was only tested because he was either showing symptoms or was among the vaccinated players chosen at random.

