Drivers in the Pahrump Valley have undoubtedly noticed lately that the traffic signals along Highway 160 haven’t been functioning optimally. Motorists sometimes have to wait to execute their left-hand turns onto and off of the highway regardless of the presence of pedestrians, and those sitting at red lights are often waiting for the green light to allow them to make their way through the intersection despite a lack of cross traffic. It’s a situation that has not gone unnoticed by the county either, and as a result, Nye County Public Works has now contracted with a company to perform maintenance on the area’s three traffic lights.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO